[caption id="attachment_84799" align="alignleft" width="400"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/iphone-5-27-18-119.jpg" alt="" width="400" height="532" class="size-full wp-image-84799" \/> Photo courtesy of Ed Galford<br \/>Ed Galford retired in 2019 and lives with his wife Winnie, two cats and their German Shepherd, Cheat, in the home he built in Slaty Fork in 1989. The home sits just below the mountain resort he helped manage for 45 years.[\/caption]\r\n\r\nLaura Dean Bennett\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\u00a0\r\nPocahontas County native Ed Galford was recently recognized by the Snow Sports Museum of West Virginia as one of its Class of 2020 Innovators and Leaders in West Virginia Snow Sports.\r\n\u00a0\r\nAnd it was a well-deserved honor.\r\n\u00a0\r\nHis career \u201cup top\u201d at Snowshoe spanned four and a half decades and included many distinguished accomplishments.\r\n\u00a0\r\nGalford is the son of Charles and Jewell Galford, who lived in the Marshall House \u2013 a log cabin in Mingo Flats.\r\n\u00a0\r\nWhen Galford was four years old, the family moved to Clarksburg for his dad\u2019s work and then to Morgantown, where the young Galford attended school.\r\n\u00a0\r\nThe family came back every week to visit his mother\u2019s side of the family \u2013 in Mingo and Valley Head \u2013 and his father\u2019s side, in Clover Lick. \r\n\r\nLike most youngsters who grew up in Pocahontas County, Galford learned to appreciate the natural world by fishing, hunting and spending countless hours exploring the hills and hollows around his grandparents\u2019 homes.\u00a0 \u00a0\u00a0\r\n\r\nDuring his high school years, Galford worked in his dad\u2019s garage where he obtained a valuable introduction to the mechanics of all sorts of vehicles \u2013 from cars, trucks and motorcycles to heavy equipment.\r\n\u00a0\r\nAfter high school graduation in 1971, Galford attended West Virginia University and began studying to obtain a degree in forestry.\r\n\r\nHe eventually found himself working a summer job at Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nThis was back in the day when the young ski resort was being built. \u00a0\r\n\r\nLater that same year, Galford took a job at Snowshoe as a snowmaker working the night shift, and that continued as a part-time job while Galford finished his degree at WVU. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen I started out working as a snowmaker in December of \u201874, I worked on a crew of five men per shift, plus one groomer operator, from 8 p.m. to 8 a.m.,\u201d Galford recalled.\r\n\r\n\u201cBack in the early years, we had 12,000 cubic feet of compressed air and 2,000 gallons of high pressure water to operate eighteen to twenty-eight snow guns.\u201d\r\n\u00a0\r\nThe night shift crew worked in all kinds of harsh conditions \u2013 freezing cold, blowing wind and in the dark of night. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI remember one night during a snowmaking session in the \u201975 -\u201876 season, we had something funny happen,\u201d Galford reminisced.\u00a0\u201cIt was on Cupp Run, probably nine or ten o\u2019clock at night, when one of the guys got a pretty good scare.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cJohnny and I were setting up snow guns near the mid station area. Johnny was up hill from me about a hundred yards and all of a sudden he took off running. He ran past me at a pretty high rate of speed, and I heard him yell something about a bear back there.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, Johnny never stopped until he hit the high \u2013 low road in the bottom.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cI was looking around at the woods, a little nervous, you know, when I saw it was really just Ralph, our compressor house operator heading down to Slaty Fork, walking home from his shift. \r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cRalph was a big guy, two-hundred-eighty pounds, stocky, and he wore a big, heavy coat.\r\n\r\n\u201cAnd he did look like a big old Cheat Mountain black bear, lumbering along beside the ski slope like that.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cOh, we had a good laugh about that!\u201d\r\n\u00a0\r\nAfter a couple of years of snow making, Galford graduated to the grooming crew where he was introduced to the art of grooming ski runs and how to handle the big grooming equipment.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWe operated snow groomers \u2013 the Tucker Snow Cats \u2013 which we used to pull mogul planners and powder makers.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cWe also used Thiokol Sprites and 2100 Pack Masters \u2013 and one of them had a blade on the front to flatten moguls.\r\n\u00a0\u00a0\r\nBy 1977, Galford had signed on as a full-time snow grooming manager and the adventures continued.\r\n\u00a0\r\nOver the years, Cupp Run \u2013 a challenging black run designed by world famous skier Jean-Claude Killy, who\u2019d been hired as a special advisor to the developers of the young ski resort \u2013 continued to provide good stories.\r\n\u00a0\r\nFor instance, there was the time Galford learned the definition of snowmobile ballhooting [a ballhooter was a logger who rolled logs down slopes too steep and dangerous for horse teams].\r\n\r\n\u201cEarly every morning, I\u2019d ride the trails on a snowmobile to check the conditions and report back to the ski report writer on how things looked for skiing that day.\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, this particular morning I was headed down Cupp and came upon the mid-station lift attendant, his name was Mark, a pleasant fellow about\u00a0six-foot six. \r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cMark sort of reminded me of a giant-sized ZZ Top guitar player,\u00a0with long blonde hair. He was walking to his work\u00a0site\u00a0for the day.\r\n\r\n\u201cI stopped my sled and said, \u2018Hop on, I\u2019ll give you a ride to the mid-station area.\u2019 \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWell, we had a ride alright.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cHe jumped on the back of the snowmobile and we took off.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cBut with the extra weight,\u00a0the brakes on\u00a0that sled\u00a0wouldn\u2019t\u00a0stop\u00a0us, so we ballhooted all the way\u00a0to the\u00a0lower section\u00a0of the ski slope \u2013 what we called the Mush Meadow \u2013 probably half a mile past his lift station.\u201d \r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cIt was a pretty wild ride,\u201d Galford said, laughing. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84800" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/maxresdefault.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="337" class="size-full wp-image-84800" \/> Photo courtesy of Ed Galford<br \/>Before he was promoted to Director of Mountain Operations in 1982, Galford was out and about in another outdoor post \u2013 Grooming Supervisor \u2013 constantly working to keep the ski runs at Snowshoe Resort in tip top shape. His advice for staying comfortable at 4848\u2019: \u201cJust wear lots of layers.\u201d [\/caption]\r\n\u00a0\r\nSummertime was also a busy time for all the operations crews at Snowshoe.\r\n\u00a0\r\nThere was always a lot of pipeline work, snowmaking lines to maintain and repair, ski lifts to rebuild and ski slopes to be constructed and\u00a0reworked. \r\n\u00a0\r\nAnd there was a drainage system that was always in need of improvement, along with the endless variety of maintenance work needed to keep the resort property in good order.\r\n\r\nOne summer, Galford was on the crew that constructed the Powder Monkey ski lift, doing concrete and steel work and installing mechanical and electrical\u00a0systems that operate the lift.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat project was a lot of fun,\u201d Galford remembered.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cEach day was a different type of job.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cI learned how to shoot dynamite, work with heavy construction equipment, and I learned how to use surveying equipment. \r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cWe also built the Whistlepunk ski slope that summer. It was one of the beginner trails, and it\u2019s still a very popular run.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cWe built a small lake on Shavers Fork \u2013 it was seven surface acres \u2013 to supply the pump house water for snow making and potable water.\u201d\r\n\r\nGalford\u2019s star continued to rise and he became the grooming supervisor, which was a stepping stone to the mountain manager\u00a0position. In 1982, he was promoted to Director of Mountain Operations, a year before Silvercreek was built. \u00a0\r\n\r\nGalford\u2019s work had him overseeing ski lift construction, trail development, the snowmaking system, road construction and pipeline installation. \u00a0\r\n\r\nDuring these years, the resort saw dramatic growth \u2013 adding more trails for skiers and snowboarders as well as building the Hawthorne Golf Course, in which, of course, Galford had a big part. \r\n\r\n[caption id="attachment_84801" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/ss-and-sc-slopes-1-8-12-048.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="386" class="size-full wp-image-84801" \/> Photo courtesy of Ed Galford<br \/>When Snowshoe was just getting on its skis, as it were, there wasn\u2019t much in the way of accommodations. Skiers stayed overnight in sleeping bags in the cafeteria of the Shavers Centre. But, some 40 years later, as we can see in this photo, accommodations now abound at Snowshoe Resort.[\/caption]\r\n\u00a0\r\nIn 1995, when the Intrawest Development Group bought Snowshoe, Galford was named Vice President of Mountain Operations and he oversaw operations as the company made a $12 million investment in updated technology and equipment. \r\n\u00a0\r\nGalford supervised the installation of two high-speed detachable ski lifts and a new snowmaking system, the development of a new western slope ski run and the construction of a 40-acre lake and dam.\r\n\u00a0\r\nHe also oversaw the establishment of Habitat Conservation Easements and Snowshoe\u2019s Habitat Conservation Plan, which was the first in the State of West Virginia.\r\n\r\n\u201cWith the increase in the numbers of visitors all year around, we needed to develop more trails.\r\n\u00a0\r\n\u201cWe partnered with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on the Habitat Conservation Plan, to ensure the safety of the two endangered species on the mountain\u2013 the WV Northern Flying Squirrel and the Cheat Mountain Salamander,\u201d Galford said. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIt was approved and implemented in 2002. Snowshoe holds the only two habitat conservation plans in the state, with conservation easements in excess of two-hundred and thirty acres,\u201d he added, proudly.\u00a0\r\n\r\nGalford always had a serious commitment to maintaining healthy rivers and streams in West Virginia and at Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nBesides being a member of The Nature Conservancy corporate council and actively involved with several watershed organizations, Galford was also on the Shavers Fork Restoration project\u2019s steering committee, as seven miles of the Shavers Fork were reconstructed to encourage the life cycle of cold-water fish.\u00a0\r\n\r\nAlso during Intrawest\u2019s tenure, Galford developed recycling programs and promoted investment in energy-efficient snow making equipment. \r\n\r\nHis forestry background came in handy as Galford managed the mountain\u2019s large timber acreage with an eye toward sustainability and healthy forest management.\u00a0\r\n\r\nGalford\u2019s passion for outdoor adventure was reflected in his encouragement of outdoor sports and activities at the resort.\r\n\u00a0\r\nUnder his leadership, an Outdoor Adventure team was formed to bring more than skiing to the mountain\u2019s guests and homeowners. \r\n\u00a0\r\nSnowboarding, night skiing, terrain parks, a zip line, horseback riding, off road touring, climbing walls, paddle boarding, canoeing, fishing and mountain biking, among many other activities, were developed during Galford\u2019s tenure. \r\n\r\nIn 2019, Galford retired after a distinguished 45-year career at Snowshoe and lives in Slaty Fork \u2013 in the home he built in 1989 \u2013 at base of the mountain resort he helped to guide toward its future. \u00a0\r\n\r\nIn 2003, he married Winnie McPhee, originally from Evansville, Indiana. Their family includes two daughters, who both attended Pocahontas County High School \u2013 Casey Hughes and Greer Hughes \u2013 two cats and Winnie\u2019s devoted German Shepherd, Cheat.\r\n\r\nAlthough he doesn\u2019t do much skiing anymore, he still takes advantage of our great trout fishing and he hunts turkey and deer. \r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m really mostly enjoying retirement at home with Winnie,\u201d Galford said. \u201cI occasionally get on the mountain to visit with old friends, and I still spend a little time on the Elk River with a fly rod.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cI always loved it up at Snowshoe, and I always wanted to live here,\u201d Galford said.\r\n\r\nAnd what about the infamous cold wind and weather up at elevation 4,848?\r\n\r\n\u201cI actually enjoyed the cold weather up top,\u201d he said. \u201cIt never really bothered me. \r\n\r\n\u201cJust wear lots of layers.\u201d\r\n\r\nGalford is especially pleased that his career kept him in Pocahontas County. \r\n\r\n\u201cThe best things about Pocahontas County are the scenery and the nice cool temperatures,\u201d he said. \u201cWe\u2019re naturally air conditioned \u2013 and not too many bugs.\r\n \r\n\u201cSnowshoe was a great place to work. I met lots of interesting people. \u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI especially enjoyed being around the great staff at Snowshoe over the years. They are a special group of folks who love what they do!\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cIt gives me a sense of pride to know these folks can have the lifestyle they enjoy, and a place in a country where their families have many outdoor activities to enjoy.\u201d
