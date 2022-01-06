[caption id="attachment_84790" align="aligncenter" width="600"]<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/DSC_0472.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="585" class="size-full wp-image-84790" \/> At Morning Glory Inn, in Slaty Fork, Christmas doesn\u2019t end until March. Although the presents have all been opened, Christmas spirit and decorations remain in the large living room where guests may enjoy a relaxing afternoon in front of the fireplace. Morning Glory Inn Bed and Breakfast new owners, Staci and Nathan White, are shown here with their dog and guest greeter, Rosebud. The couple traveled cross-country from California to start the next chaper of their lives. Along with their daughter, Savannah, the Whites have taken on the task of carrying on the tradition of stellar customer service provided by former owners Rod Molidor and Karin Anderson.

Suzanne Stewart
Staff Writer
 
Nathan and Staci White were looking for a change last fall. The couple was raising their daughter, Savannah, in California, and they were searching for a new purpose in life.\r\n\r\nStaci grew up in a Navy family and lived in California and Louisiana \u2013\u00a0moving from base to base through the years. Nathan grew up in England and stayed in one place. That is, until he graduated college and moved to California with grand plans.\r\n\r\nTwo weeks into his stay in the Golden State, Nathan met Staci and all those plans changed.\u00a0 The couple lived there for 12 years before packing up and moving across the country to Slaty Fork.\u00a0\r\n\r\nThe trip was to help them determine if they were just visiting or if they wanted to become permanent residents. It led to them to buy the Morning Glory Inn Bed and Breakfast. 

Morning Glory Inn Bed and Breakfast has five large rooms on the second floor for guests to enjoy during their stay in the county. The cozy rooms feature beds, couches and sitting areas as well as private bathrooms. Whether traveling with family or a group of friends, guests will feel at home in these spacious rooms.

Breakfast is served and enjoyed in the dining room where guests welcome the morning with the most important meal of the day before heading out to the slopes at Snowshoe Mountain Resort or to see the many other attractions in Pocahontas County.

"We came out here this time last year," Nathan said. "It was Thanksgiving, so I was like, 'I've got some time, let's just go on this trip.' We literally drove across the country. It was an adventure, for sure.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m not a road trip person, but this was cool,\u201d Staci said.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWe came here \u2013\u00a0sort of vacation, sort of maybe we will look for a house,\u201d she continued. \u201cSo we decided we\u2019d put it in God\u2019s hands. So [Nathan] was looking in California, and we were looking here and we were like, \u2018whatever door opens,\u2019 and this was it. By that time, he knew he wanted to live here, too.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe family spent several months at the B&B before deciding to buy it from owners Rod Molidor and Karin Anderson, who built the sprawling seven bedroom B&B.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cRod and Karen built the reputation for this place,\u201d Nathan said. \u201cWe go to know Rod really well. They moved to Arizona. They wanted some warm weather and little-to-nothing to do, so they can enjoy their retirement.\u201d\u00a0\r\n\r\nBefore moving west, the former owners helped Nathan and Staci find their footing in the B&B industry.\r\n\r\nThe Whites were impressed with the sound structure of the B&B and with several small upgrades, the Morning Glory Inn was ready to enter its new phase as a welcoming home away from home for visitors to the county.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019ve done pretty much all of it myself now,\u201d Nathan said of the upgrades. \u201cI don\u2019t like to do electrical and I don\u2019t like to do plumbing. You can make a mistake on other stuff and you can fix it. When it comes to electrical and plumbing, it\u2019s a different story.\u201d\r\n\r\n\u201cWe wanted to give every other place we looked at a chance, and nothing compared to this place,\u201d Staci said. \u201cThis is a really well built house. That was one of the things we were looking at. The structure, the quality, and there was just nothing else like this.\u201d\r\n\u00a0\r\nNathan was so enthusiastic about the possibilities for additions to the B&B, that he got a little ahead of himself, but Staci helped reel him in.\r\n\r\nOne project he wanted to start before the winter season was the addition of small cabins on the hillside next to the main Inn.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were going to try to break ground before winter, but Staci \u2013 being wiser than me \u2013 was like, \u2018I think right now we need to really think about what we\u2019re doing with the main building,\u201d he said.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI have a bad habit of taking on too much. I get excited.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe couple is considering building a house on the hillside instead of cabins, but there is always time for new ideas.\r\n\r\nIn the meantime, Nathan, Staci and Savannah live on the first floor of the B&B, leaving five spacious suites upstairs available for visitors to rent.\r\n\r\nThe family is also joined by their dog, Rosebud, who happily and eagerly greets guests at the front door. Her bark is bigger than her bite and really, all she needs is a little scratch on the head and a few pets to make you her new best friend.\r\n\r\n\u201cShe\u2019s our doorbell,\u201d Staci said, laughing. \u201cWe were hoping it wouldn\u2019t bother the guests because she barks every single time. The same guest could come in and out, bringing in their suitcases and she barks. Everybody is so understanding. They're like, 'well that's her job.'"

Photo by Suzanne Stewart
The spacious rooms at Morning Glory Inn Bed and Breakfast have vaulted ceilings and either two beds, three beds or one bed and a sleeper couch, providing more than adequate accommodations for large families or groups. A beautiful quilt graces the wall in each room, adding to the feel of home away from home.

Two of the guest rooms have two large beds, two with one bed and a couch and one room has three beds and a couch. They are roomy with sitting areas, bathrooms and a \u201ckitchen\u201d nook with a microwave and refrigerator.\r\n\r\n\u201cThat was one of the things Rod and Karen had decided because they had been in the hospitality industry for so many years, that they just felt hotel rooms were too small,\u201d Staci said. \u201cSo they decided they were going to make the rooms big here.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cWhen we got here and we walked around with the real estate agent \u2013\u00a0we looked at the rooms \u2013\u00a0and were like, \u2018you could cut these rooms in half and they\u2019d still be big rooms,\u2019\u201d she added. \u201cThey\u2019re beautiful. They have vaulted ceilings.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe Inn is also very pet friendly, so the rooms are spacious enough for a family and the family pet.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe were going to choose just one room for animals, but it seems like everybody has an animal,\u201d Staci said. \u201cSo were going to rip all the carpet out upstairs, so that way if we do get someone with an allergy, we can clean the room effectively.\u201d\r\n\r\nAs for the other B of B&B, it\u2019s been an interesting year. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Whites have not been providing a home cooked breakfast, opting instead to provide meal vouchers to the Last Run Restaurant and Route 66. They also have pastries from Jackson River Bakery and Deli in Monterey, Virginia.\r\n\r\nNow that the restrictions have eased, Staci said she plans to open the kitchen and dining area for guests to enjoy a breakfast with several options.\r\n\r\nThe Morning Glory Inn Bed and Breakfast is located between Slaty Fork and Snowshoe and shares an entrance with Slatyridge Farm.\r\n\r\nFor more information, visit www.morninggloryinn.com or call 304-572-5000.
