Donna Faye Gragg, 74, of Boyer, passed away Saturday, January 31, 2026, surrounded by her family.

Born August 12, 1951, she was a daughter of Hilda Lambert Sheets Brock and the late Clawson E. “June” Sheets, Jr.

Donna, a woman of great faith, was a member of Durbin United Methodist Church. She devoted her life to working with children in Pocahontas County Schools for more than 40 years, and was a true friend to all who knew her.

Left to cherish her memory are her loving mother; son, Jamie (Hannah) Gragg, of Marlinton; siblings, Jean Craig, of Columbia, South Carolina, Larry (Donna) Sheets, of Manassas, Virginia, Diana Arbogast, of Bartow, Teresa (DeWayne) Rhea, of Marlinton, Tom (Candy) Sheets, of Front Royal, Virginia; many nieces and nephews and countless friends.

In addition to her father, Donna was greeted in Heaven by her husband of 54 years, Jim; and a son, Patrick Andrew Gragg.

A funeral service will be held at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Chapel in Arbovale 2 p.m. Saturday, February 7, 2026, with Pastor Julian Rittenhouse officiating.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of service.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences may be shared at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com