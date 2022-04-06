Jean Elenora Taylor Wimer, 86, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Born September 1, 1935, in Dunmore, she was a daughter of the late Emmett and Georgia McLaughlin Taylor.

Jean graduated from Green Bank High School in 1953 where she pursued a career in business. She left Dunmore to work in Richmond, Virginia, before marrying her sweetheart, Jack Wimer, in 1957. They moved to St. Paul, Virginia, and eventually settled in the Melrose area of Harrisonburg, Virginia.

She worked as a payroll clerk at Farm Bureau and had a long-time career with Nielsen Construction. Her greatest joys were her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed gardening, sewing, quilting, cooking, ceramics, traveling and spending time on the farm. There was never a time when she wasn’t entertaining family or guests with a home-cooked meal. We were amazed at how fast she could prepare a full course meal for all to enjoy. She was a member of Baxter Presbyterian Church and Cedar Grove United Metho-dist and attended Melrose Church of Brethren. She was a woman of strong faith and had a zest for life.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Jack N. Wimer, March 26, 2011; and by siblings, Jerry Taylor, Suellen Cosby and Theodore Taylor.

She is survived by three children, Kathy Layman, and husband, Ronnie, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; Lisa Arbogast, and husband, Tom, of Lancaster, Pennsylvania, Jack Wimer, Jr. and wife, Shirley, of Harrisonburg, Virginia; one brother Ralph Taylor, and wife, Ruby, of Charlottesville, Virginia; sister, Betty Lou Funkhouser, of Buena Vista, Virginia; five grandchildren, Aaron Layman, and companion, Heath-er Ritchie, Bethany Arbogast Givens, and husband, Ryan, Galen Arbogast, Cole Arbogast and Emily Wimer; and three great-grandchildren Jaclyn, Brantley and Holland Layman.

Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road in Harrisonburg.

The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Kennedy and Guy Hudson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the caregivers for their kindness and warm-hearted care given to Jean at Sentara RMH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Church of Brethren, 20 Trinity Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.

