Robert Richard “Bob” Mick, Sr., age 82, of Bartow, passed away Thursday, February 15, 2018, at his home.

Per his request, the body will be cremated. Family will receive friends Tuesday, February 20, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale.

Online condolences may be made at www.WallaceandWallaceFH.com