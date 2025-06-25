Dale Lee “Sonny” Dilley, age 93, of Lakewood, Washington, formerly of Marlinton, passed away February 15, 2025, with his daughter, Donna Sharabi, and her husband by his side.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Phyllis R. Kincaid Dilley; daughter, Melinda Kay Dilley Gabe; and son, Douglas Lee Dilley.

In addition to his daughter and son-in-law, he is survived by seven grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; and daughter-in-law, Beverly Dickens Dilley.

A funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Saturday, June 28, 2025, at Mays Chapel, 8159 Pocahontas Trail in White Sulphur Springs.