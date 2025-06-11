Ona Carol Burgess, 86, of Marlinton, passed away at the Seasons Place in Lewisburg Thursday, June 5, 2025

Born August 22, 1938, at Monterville, she was a daughter of the late Clarence and Nola Stalnaker Starcher.

Carol was a homemaker.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Burgess; son, Steven Burgess; grandson, Brian Burgess; and granddaughter, Amanda Burgess.

She is survived by her son, Randall Burgess, and wife, Linda, of Marlinton; sisters, Betty Chruszcz, Irene Lyndsey, Charlotte Tomblyn and Judy Channel; brother, Larry Starcher; three grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and two great-great- grandchildren.

Graveside service was held Saturday, June 7, 2025, at Cochran Cemetery with Lay Pastor Carmen LaRue officiating.