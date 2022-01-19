Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nThe Pocahontas County Board of Education reviewed the latest COVID-19 protocols from the West Virginia Department of Education at its January 11 meeting.\r\n\r\nSuperintendent Terrence Beam was attending a superintendents\u2019 conference in Charleston, so Ruth Bland, director of special education, student services, transportation and testing, discussed the new protocols with the board.\r\n\r\nBeam was in contact with Bland during the meeting and shared, through email, that a lot of the superintendents at the conference were upset with the new protocols which may change before they are even implemented.\r\n\r\n\u201cWe received guidance on December 27 \u2013 the updated COVID protocols,\u201d Bland said. \u201cThey may change it as early as tomorrow, so [Beam] said there are a lot of superintendents that are quite frustrated with this because you\u2019re barely in school for two weeks and then you\u2019re going to change your protocols again from the state department.\u201d\r\n\r\nWhen discussing the school re-entry plan and implementing changes, the board approved altering the plan to include the new state protocols.\u00a0\r\n\r\nDespite urging from board member Sam Gibson to implement a mask mandate requiring all staff, students and visitors to wear a mask at all school facilities, the board voted to continue to follow the protocols and re-entry plan until superintendent Beam determines that the plan needs to be revisited.\r\n\r\nTo review the COVID-19 Protocols from the WVDE, visit wvde.us\/wp-content\/uploads\/2022\/01\/School-Recovery-and-Guidance-Document-DEC-2021-v1.pdf\r\n\r\nIn miscellaneous management, the board approved the following:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Up to six Pocahontas County High School band members to attend the West Virginia University Honor Band program, traveling by private vehicle to WVU in Morgantown, February 10-12. Registration and lodging paid by PCHS Band Boosters.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Marlinton Elementary School former fifth grade students \u2013 current Marlinton Middle School seventh grade students \u2013 to travel by chartered bus to Pigeon Forge\/ Gatlinburg, Tennessee, June 1 through June 3. Trip to be paid for by fundraising.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Green Bank Elementary-Middle School fundraisers \u2013\u00a0pie fundraiser, wood raffle, silent auction and Treasure on the Mountain raffle.\r\n\r\nIn personnel management, the board approved the following:\r\n\r\n\u2022 Requested transfer of Joseph M. Judy, as general maintenance\/truck driver\/groundsman\/sanitation plan operator\/heating and air conditioning\/mechanic II to school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, effective January 13, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year. Term of employment is 99 days in addition to the days already worked. Term of employment shall be 200 days each year thereafter.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Maria L. Hall as mentor for Darla J. Huddle, effective for the 2021-2022 school year, at $22 per hour, not to exceed 50 hours or $1,100.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Amanda R. Buzzard and Jay V. Miller as substitute teachers for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, based on degree and experience, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Volunteer Dr. Sue Hollandsworth as substitute teacher at Hillsboro Elementary School, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed, for emergency use only.\r\n\r\n\u2022\u00a0Employment of Joshua D. Long as substitute school bus operator for Pocahontas County Schools, at state basic pay, effective January 13, for the remainder of the 2021-2022 school year, as needed, pending proper certification.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Employment of Shonda E. Carr as head baseball coach at Pocahontas County High School, for the 2021-2022 season, at a supplement of $1,125, pending sufficient number of players to make a team.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Volunteer coach Kendra F. Taylor for fourth and fifth grade basketball at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School for the 2021-2022 season.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Resignation of Janet L. Cole, per her request, as substitute aide, substitute cook and substitute secretary for Pocahontas County Schools, retroactive to January 3.\r\n\r\n\u2022 Permission to post half-time teacher of physical education\/health at Pocahontas County High School, commencing the 2022-2023 school year. Term of employment shall be 200 one-half days.\r\n
Leave a Reply