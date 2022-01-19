<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/01\/OBIT.-Warren-Scott-Hayes-Pic.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="294" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-84925" \/>\r\n\r\nWarren Scott Hayes, 49, died at home surrounded by his family on January 10, 2022. \r\n\r\nBorn April 11, 1972, he was a son of Anna Hayes Ridgway and the late David Hayes.\r\n\r\nScott spent his last year fighting bravely and doing everything he could to stay here with his family. \r\n\r\nHe proudly served in the U.S. Army as a light-wheeled vehicle mechanic. He worked in the family sawmill and loved plowing roads for the West Virginia Department of Highways. Most recently he was able to do what he loved most, homestead. Growing food and raising animals, making maple syrup and, ultimately, creating a beautiful space for his family. Sharing all of this with his girls was Scott\u2019s most favorite thing.\r\n\r\nIn addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Lindsey Hayes; and their children, Adalee Elizabeth Hayes and Aliza May Hayes, and Timothy Scott Hayes and Ashley Paige Hayes; a sister and brother-in-law, Leigh Anne and Darrell Schiebel; brother, John Hayes; and nieces and ne-phews, Rachel Schiebel, John Hayes II, Heather Hayes and Evelyn Myers. Scott leaves behind an extended family \u2013 all dear to him \u2013 and an amazing tribe of friends. \r\n\r\nA celebration of his life is planned for Saturday, January 29, 2022.\r\n\r\nIn lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Musella Foundation\u00a0virtualtrials.org\/Donate.cfm, National Brain Tumor Society braintumor.org\/,\u00a0or the Jimmy V Foundation www.v.org\/\r\n\r\nOnline condolences may be shared at Lantzfuneralhome.com\r\n
Leave a Reply