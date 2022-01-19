Suzanne Stewart\r\nStaff Writer\r\n\r\nIn 1881, nurse Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross. Since then, the organization has focused on serving people in need. For 140 years, it has provided services to the United States Armed Forces and their families, as well as provided disaster relief in the U.S. and around the world.\r\n\r\nOne of the most significant services of the Red Cross is collecting blood at donation sites nationwide.\r\n\r\nRight now, the Red Cross is facing a national blood crises \u2013 the worst blood shortage in more than a decade. The shortage is so dire, the Red Cross has been forced to make decisions about who may or may not receive a blood transfusion during this stressful time.\r\n\r\nChief Medical Officer of the Red Cross Dr. Pampee Young said the COVID-19 pandemic has not helped in the least, especially now with the rise in cases of the Omicron strain.\r\n\r\n\u201cWhile some types of medical care can wait, others can\u2019t,\u201d Dr. Young said in a press release. \u201cHospitals are still seeing accident victims, cancer patients, those with blood disorders like sickle cell disease, and individuals who are seriously ill who all need blood transfusions to live, even as Omicron cases surge across the country. We\u2019re doing everything we can to increase blood donations to ensure every patient can receive medical treatments without delay, but we cannot do it without more donors. We need the help of the American people.\u201d\r\n\r\nIn Pocahontas County, the Red Cross holds a blood drive every other month at the Community Wellness Center in Marlinton.\r\n\r\nWith January being National Blood Donor month, it seems fitting to recognize those who have answered the call for blood donations, time and time again.\r\n\r\nSunny Given, of Cass, began donating blood at the age of 17, when she lived in South Charleston. She was inspired to do so by her dad, who was a blood donor, as well.\u00a0\r\n\r\n\u201cI have a memory of him taking me to a blood drive,\u201d Given said. \u201cAt that time, it wasn\u2019t quite as strictly regulated as it is now. I was standing at the bed when he was donating blood. I thought that was pretty cool, and then when he got too old to give \u2013\u00a0which is something else that\u2019s changed \u2013 he was a driver for Red Cross.\u201d\r\n\r\nGiven said her dad gave around 13 gallons during his time as a donor, and she will hit her 20 gallon mark at the next blood drive in February. Taking into consideration that each donor gives a pint per drive, Given has nearly an obsession when it comes to bloodmobiles.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy next donation will make twenty gallons with the Red Cross, but I have given more because I gave when I was in school in Pittsburgh, to the local blood bank for money,\u201d she said. \u201cStarving artist, you know.\u201d\r\n\r\nAlong with donating blood, Given has done apheresis plasma donations, which counts as two pints because it requires more time. To donate plasma, the blood is drawn, then the plasma is removed from the blood, before it is returned to the donor.\r\n\r\nJoyce Mullens, of Marlinton, has donated 21 gallons and is working toward 22.\r\n\r\n\u201cI\u2019m up to twenty-one gallons, so you know it\u2019s been a long time,\u201d she said, when asked how long she\u2019s been a donor. \u201cI just figured it was something I could do to help people. It doesn\u2019t cost me anything but a little bit of time. It doesn\u2019t cost me money or anything, and it\u2019s still helping people.\u201d\r\n\r\nMullens has donated in Pocahontas and Greenbrier counties, wherever she makes her home. She plans to continue to give as long as she can and suggests that others should try, at least once, to do something good for the community.\r\n\r\n\u201cYou feel better afterward, I think,\u201d she said. \u201cMaybe it\u2019s just psychological, knowing you did something for somebody.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey always tell you to eat good and to not do any heavy lifting, so you just get to lay around for a day and not do anything,\u201d she added, laughing. \u201cYou get to eat. They give you a snack. You\u2019re pampered for a day.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe volunteers who provide the snacks are very protective of donors and Mullens remembers one, in particular, who kept a watchful eye on the donors before allowing them to leave.\r\n\r\n\u201cThey like for you to stay for a few minutes [after donating],\u201d she said. \u201cWhen [Ina] Montgomery was in charge of it, she\u2019d write your time on a napkin and tell you, \u2018you can\u2019t leave until that time\u2019s up.\u2019 She gave you fifteen minutes and you couldn\u2019t leave before the fifteen minutes was up. Now, they\u2019re not so strict. As long as you\u2019re feeling good, they let you leave.\u201d\r\n\r\nBlood drives aren\u2019t the only time donors receive the call to give. In the past, medical facilities or even neighbors would call individuals, especially universal donors, and ask them to donate blood for specific individuals.\r\n\r\nThat was how Buck Turner, of Marlinton, started donating. A community member was having surgery and a lab worker at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital reached out to Turner \u2013 who is a universal donor \u2013 asking him to donate.\r\n\r\n\u201cAfter that, I just started and said I was going to go until I gave five gallons,\u201d he said. \u201cThen I got there, so I said I\u2019m going to go until I give ten gallons, then I thought, \u2018why stop now?\u2019 I\u2019m going to try for fifteen gallons, at least.\u201d\r\n\r\nThrough the years, Turner had a friendly competition with a fellow donor to see who would donate the most.\r\n\r\nTurner will soon receive his 14-gallon pin and will proudly display it on a baseball cap with the rest of his pins.\r\n\r\n\u201cI have a ball cap that has my very first pin,\u201d he said. \u201cThe first time you give, they give you a little red plastic pin and then for every gallon, you get a gold colored pin.\u201d\r\n\r\nFor some, donating blood is difficult due to their body\u2019s chemistry and\/or health issues they may have. Donors have been turned away in the past for having low iron and are given tips on what to eat to improve their iron levels for the next time they want to donate.\r\n\r\nTo ensure he is able to donate every time, Turner has a few tried and true items he consumes before the blood drive.\r\n\r\n\u201cI learned that if I eat me a big ol\u2019 juicy hamburger the night before I go, my iron is always up good,\u201d he said. \u201cPlus, I drink Chaga tea. It\u2019s a mushroom tea. It\u2019s supposed to kill cancer cells. It\u2019s real high in all your vitamins. The last thing I saw about it says it helps fight viruses. It helps your body.\u201d\r\n\r\nMarlinton resident Roger Trusler was also contacted by PMH back in the 1980s, but for a different reason than Turner. While Turner was a universal donor, Trusler has a rare blood type.\r\n\r\n\u201cI got a call from Pocahontas Memorial Hospital saying they needed AB Positive blood and that\u2019s rare \u2013\u00a0there\u2019s only one or two percent of the population with it,\u201d he said. \u201cThey asked me if I could come up to the hospital and donate, so I did.\r\n\r\n\u201cThen, when the bloodmobile started being regular around here, I started donating when I could,\u201d he added.\r\n\r\nTrusler said he his close to completing his ninth gallon and plans to continue for as long as he can. He encourages others to join in the cause and said the bloodmobile staff and volunteers make it an easy process to donate.\r\n\r\n\u201cIf you really want to make a difference and help someone, donate,\u201d he said. \u201cIt\u2019s painless. The prescreening is very easy. The nurses will take care of you. The people are very friendly and very accommodating.\u201d\r\n\r\nTrusler said they are even welcoming to his leader dog, Koda, who patiently waits by the cot as he donates.\r\n\r\nDonors with the Red Cross receive email updates which inform them as to where their blood has gone and approximately how many individuals they have helped with the donations they make.\r\n\r\n\u201cMy blood has gone to WVU Children\u2019s Hospital,\u201d Trusler said. \u201cIt\u2019s gone to veterans\u2019 hospitals. I remember one time it went to California to a lady who was having a lot of difficulty and required a lot of blood. They take care of your region before they ship it out somewhere else.\u201d\r\n\r\nThe next Red Cross Bloodmobile will be Tuesday, February 1, at the Community Wellness Center in Marlinton. Donors are asked to make an appointment by visiting the website at www.redcrossblood.org\/give.html and entering the zip code 24954. From there, donors may select a time slot that is still available and whether or not they wish to give just blood or \u201cPower Red\u201d which collects red cells.\u00a0\r\n\r\nPower red donors must have a blood type of A Negative, B Negative or O.\r\n\r\nDonors may also call 1-800-733-2767 to make an appointment.
