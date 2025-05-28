The Arbovale Cemetery Association held its annual Memorial Day recognition last Sunday at the Arbovale Methodist Church and cemetery.

Each year, a guest speaker shares their experiences in the military and what Memorial Day means to them. This year’s speaker, Rudy Marrujo, who moved to the county from California, reflected on his eight years in the U. S. Army and shared memories of those he served with during the Vietnam War era.

The ceremony also included musical selections performed by the Green Bank Senior Center choir, led by Laura Jean Rittenhouse.

Before the ceremony moved to the cemetery for a flag raising and 21-gun salute by the Pocahontas County Veterans Honor Corps, Amy Paul read the names of those interred at the Arbovale Cemetery in the past year.

Family members and loved ones placed flowers in arrangements as the names were called. The arrangements were then taken to the cemetery and placed at the flagpole.

Those remembered were Judith Mary Westerhout, Arnold Shinaberry, Arlene Rexrode, Gertrude Taylor, Harry Simmons, James Riley, Connie Lambert, Wayne Brown, Susan Lukacek, Robert Bond, Mary Cassell, Scott Cassell, Gloria Dean Knox, Norman Vance, Ruth Ann Lambert, Brenda Cassell, Phillip Shinaberry and Robert Smith.