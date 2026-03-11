Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

At the March 3 Pocahontas County Board of Education meeting, superintendent Dr. Leatha Williams gave a report on the benchmarks scores, as well as the improvements in chronic absence.

Students in third through eighth grade are given benchmark tests to prepare them for the West Virginia General Summative Assessment which will take place later in the school year.

Williams shared the results of the first and second benchmarks, noting that students improved their scores between the two tests.

Williams first shared the results for English and reading.

In third grade, there was 13 percent growth; fourth grade, 16 percent; and in fifth grade, there was nine percent growth. Sixth grade had a backslide and declined by 10 percent, while seventh and eighth grade stayed the same.

Even though not all grade levels improved, there were improvements for individual students. From the first benchmark to the second, there were students who moved up in a performance category from does not meet standard to meets or exceeds standard.

In third grade, 32 percent improved; fourth grade, 12 percent; fifth grade, three percent; seventh grade, five percent; and eighth grade, two percent. The sixth grade had a decrease with 14 percent of students going in the opposite direction.

Next, in math, there was a growth of 30 percent in third grade; 22 percent in fourth grade; 18 percent in fifth grade; 10 percent in sixth grade; eight percent in seventh grade; and 24 percent in eighth grade.

As for individual improvement, third grade, 17 percent; fourth grade, 18 percent; fifth grade, 18 percent; sixth grade, 16 percent; and eighth grade, 23 percent. There was a one percent decline in seventh grade.

Taking into consideration the number of snow days the schools had, Williams said the results are to be celebrated and the students should be commended for their efforts.

Williams continued her report with information concerning chronic absences and the improvements made countywide. She shared percentages of students who were considered chronically absent during the 2024-2025 school year and compared them to the year-to-date percent.

Hillsboro Elementary School had 27.7 percent of students chronically absent in 2024-2025 and has lowered that number to 3.22 percent this year.

Green Bank Elementary-Middle School went from 24.35 percent to 20 percent; Marlinton Elementary School went from 25.37 to 20.7; Marlinton Middle School went from 33.82 to 26.27.

Pocahontas County High School saw an increase, but Williams explained that this is because there were several students who dropped out of school whose paperwork is not complete, so they are still being counted as absent.

In updates:

• Williams gave an update on House Bill 5453, which concerns funding for education. This bill proposes to change the 1,400 students’ formula to 1,200 students, meaning all counties will get funding for at least 1,200 students instead of at least 1,400.

Williams explained that the bill calls for the funding equation to be phased in over three years and be in place for the 2029-2030 school year, if it is passed.

The bill is currently on the floor and was passed by both the finance committee and education committee. If it is passed and implemented, Pocahontas County Schools could potentially lose approximately $1.8 million in funding.

The current enrollment in Pocahontas County Schools is 832 students. HES has 72; GBEMS, 202; MES, 208; MMS, 114; and PCHS, 227.

In miscellaneous management, the board approved:

• Fist readings of the following policy revisions: 2275 Mountaineer Challenge Academy; 2340 Field (co-curricular) and Other (extra-curricular) County Sponsored Trips; 3139.01 Suspension; 4160.02 Physical Examination/Qualifications for School Bus Opera- tors; 5111 Eligibility or Resident/Nonresident Students for Enrollment; 5113.02 School Choice Options; 5136 Personal Electronic Devices; and 5410 Promotion, Acceleration, Placement and Retention.

In personnel management, the board approved:

• Employment of Jaden Cover as substitute teacher, as needed, for the 2025-2026 school year.

• Removal of Sommer Hickman Turner from the substitute aide list, effective February 17.

• Resignation of Justin Dilley as head soccer coach at Pocahontas County High School, effective February 17.

• Employment of Logan Wimer as a $1 coach for track at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 athletic season.

• Employment of Paul Marganian as a $1 coach for track at Pocahontas County High School, effective for the 2025-2026 athletic season.

• Resignations from 21st Century Grant positions of Jeanette Wagner and Diane Arbogast.

The next board meeting will be Tuesday, March 17, at 6 p.m., at the Pocahontas County board of education conference room in Buckeye.