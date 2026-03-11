Dear Editor,

I was appalled by Glenn Mollette’s article in last week’s paper expressing his outrageous defense of a totally unprovoked and immoral war against Iran – an illegal war in violation of the U.S. Constitution and international law. It’s a war that polls show is overwhelmingly opposed by the majority of Americans, and that we were forced into by Israel, as admitted to by House Speaker Mike Johnson and Secretary of State Marco Rubio. It’s a war that will trigger a massive refugee crisis in Europe, as did Washington’s destabilization of Iraq, Afghanistan, Libya and Syria.

Mollette is concerned that “Donald Trump is obviously hated by some people.” That’s the price of being a war criminal after breaking every campaign promise to be a “peace candidate,” pledging to end costly neocon wars and “Make America Great Again.”

Trump’s popularity has fallen among Republicans, Independents and MAGA supporters since taking office in January 2025. He has lost the support of Marjorie Taylor Greene, Thomas Massie and Tucker Carlson – none of whom are “connected to the Ayatollah Kha-menei,” “terrorists” or “Democrats”.

Mollette exhorts us to “Stay Alert to Evil.” I agree.

Anyone connected to Jeffery Epstein and the international cabal of sex trafficking pedophile billionaires is evil. Anyone facilitating the deliberate slaughter and crippling of infants, children, women and old people in Gaza and now Iran, is evil. Anyone connected to the deliberate bombing of schools, medical facilities, churches, mosques and residential dwellings is evil. Anyone supporting the deliberate murder of doctors, journalists and humanitarian workers is evil. Anyone assassinating the sovereign leaders of nations, along with their families, is evil. Anyone deliberately murdering scientists and diplomats is evil. Anyone who conspires to foment chaos, bloodshed and revolution against another nation for the purpose of stealing their natural resources, is evil. Anyone who supports waging war against a people who never attacked, or even threatened to attack us, is evil.

Mollette writes that his “prayer is that the attack will end and this will soon be over.”

My prayer is that the American people will rise up and purge our nation of the Epstein class of international Zionist billionaires and their bribed and blackmailed collaborators, which would put an end to this and all future such conflicts.

Alan Balogh

Hillsboro

Editor,

The Locust Creek Covered Bridge is a major historic landmark in Pocahontas County and on the National Register of Historic Places. The original bridge was built by R. N. Bruce in 1870, for US $1,250. In 1888, it was destroyed by fire and replaced. In 1904, it was rebuilt again by W. M. Irvine and has been repaired several times since then.

The bridge attracts a significant number of tourists. It is common to observe visitors photographing it, year-round. Although most of the structure is in good condition, two sections of the roof have blown off. This started as a small area peeling off years ago when the June 2012 derecho hit this area – and it has been deteriorating further after each major windstorm. Covered bridges are built like barns with roofs to prevent damage from rain and snow, but now some wood rot has already taken place.

Unless it is repaired, the water damage to the structure will continue. Although the bridge is not presently in use, it remains within the road right-of-way and is owned by the State of West Virginia.

Before I got involved, several neighbors contacted the State and were promised repairs, but no action was taken. Last year, I reached out to the Governor’s Office, which directed WV Roads to carry out the necessary repairs. Over several months, NO measures have yet been taken, causing the damage to gradually become more severe. The fact that a historic site like the bridge is being left to rot when minor repairs could have prevented this also creates a bad impression of neglect for the county and West Virginia to outside visitors – a stereotype of West Virginia that we do not want to promulgate.

I respectfully request that the County Commission adopt a resolution to contact the Governor’s Office, urging the appropriate parties to undertake the necessary repairs to preserve this important historical landmark in a timely fashion. If you want to contact the Governor to request his help in saving the bridge, you can use this link to take you to an easy to fill out online form. https://wv.accessgov.com/governor/Forms/Page/submitcomment-governor/contact-governor/1

Joe Kaffl

Hillsboro