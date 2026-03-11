Dorothy C. Lane, 87, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, formerly of Buckeye, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2026, at Kate B. Reynolds Trellis Supportive Care in Winston-Salem after a brief illness and entered the Kingdom of Heaven. Her son, Rockie, and daughter, Rhonda, were by her side.

Born August 1, 1938, in Pocahontas County, she was a daughter of the late Frank Cook and Ethel Dever.

Dorothy grew up in Buckeye and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1956. She worked as a Microfilm Specialist at Trumbull Memorial Hospital in Warren, Ohio, before returning to Buckeye, where she worked as Activities Director at Pocahontas Continuous Care Center in Marlin- ton, later retiring to be a homemaker.

She was a member of Marlinton Church of God, Edray CEOs, AARP #1853, PMH Auxiliary and Pocahontas Center Auxiliary.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John Edward Lane; daughter, Brenda Galford; siblings, Warren G. Dever, Irene S. Vaughn, Ivan “Harper” Dever, Wanda M. Buckland and Curtis “Buck” Dever; and a half-brother, Randolph Perkins.

She is survived by her children, Cathie Holbrook (Russ), Rockie Galford (Claudia), Robina White (Wade) and Rhonda Conley (Tim); 11 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, March 10, 2026, at Marlinton Church of God with Pastor Fred Goldizen officiating.

Interment was in Ruckman Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Brenda Galford to Boyd’s Kinsman Home, Activity Department, P. O. Box 315, Kinsman, OH 44428.

Online condolences and memories may be shared at www.kimblefuneralhome.com

Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the Kimble Funeral Home in Marlinton, West Virginia.