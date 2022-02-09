Bobby Thomas Phillips, 83, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, passed away Sunday, January 16, 2022, at home, under the loving care and comfort of his family and Avalon Hospice. \r\n\r\nBorn November 21, 1938, in Marlinton, he was a son of the late Fred Thomas and Mabel Mona Hoover Phillips. \r\n\r\nIn addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Opal Phillips Biggs; brothers, Marvin, Kenneth, Lanty and Danny Lee.\r\n\r\nSurvivors include a sister, Janet M. Scott, of Shelbyville, Tennessee; brothers, Randy J. Phillips, of Shelbyville, Tennessee, and Bill Phillips, and wife, Pat, of Marlinton; and several nieces and nephews.\r\n\r\nBobby will be missed by those who knew and loved him.\r\n\r\nA Celebration of Life Service was held Thursday, January 20, 2022, at Feldhaus Memorial Chapel in Shelbyville, Tennessee, with Pastor Jeremy Smith officiating.\r\n\r\nBurial was in Mountain View Cemetery in Marlinton.\r\n
