Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

When Marlinton native Luci Mosesso was a teenager, she was determined to become the West Virginia Extension Service 4-H Agent for Pocahontas County. On July 18, she will do just that.

“I decided that was the job I wanted when I was sixteen-years-old,” she said. “That’s what I went to college for. That’s what I got my degrees for. I also knew I wanted to live here. I kind of thought about – there’s a job, so what’s the likelihood of moving home and getting that job, and all the timing working out? It’s been pretty crazy that it has worked out like that.”

Mosesso began her 4-H career in the third grade, which was not soon enough for the youngster who loved camping and doing whatever her older brother, Joe, did.

“I always loved camp, and I’ve always loved animals, and I liked the combination of those two things in that program,” she said of 4-H. “I started showing pigs. That was the agricultural side that I was really excited about. 4-H camp – I always loved camp, and I’m really excited to get to return to it.”

With 4-H in her blood, Mosesso is ready to hit the ground running and continue the programs offered by 4-H, as well as find ways to expand them into the schools.

“We’re hoping to get more involved with some school programs,” she said. “We have some farm school efforts that are currently going on, but we would like to start some initiatives at Marlinton Elementary and Hillsboro Elementary School.”

Also returning this year is the Energy Express program at Marlinton Elementary School. Mosesso said she is glad to see it return for another year because there are so many students who participate in the summer program.

There are many more programs 4-H has to offer, including robotics which has changed the organization from being an agricultural specific club to something that is all inclusive.

“It definitely has taken a turn in the past few years to really diversify, and I’m really excited to see some of those other programs get started,” Mosesso said.

In taking the reins of a great 4-H program, Mosesso said she isn’t planning to rock the boat, but instead, learn the ins and outs of her position and find ways to add to the 4-H experience for all ages.

“My hope this first year is just to get my feet on the ground and to maintain the programs that are established because we have a really strong 4-H presence in this county,” she said. “I really want to make sure I take want to make sure I take good care of all the initiatives that are working well, then kind of get with our leaders association and see what goals they have and what direction they want to take their program, and help facilitate that as much as possible.”

Mosesso is joining the workforce after seven years as a stay-at-home mom to her sons, Silas and Victor. The timing is perfect because Silas will be in second grade and Victor starts preschool, allowing Mosesso to take her dream job.

“I’m ready,” she said. “I’m afraid to say that, sometimes, because people are like, ‘you’re leaving them,’ but Victor is going to preschool in the fall, Silas is in school, so the timing for us is pretty much perfect.”

When she has doubts, all Mosesso has to do is go to her sons, who are very excited for their mom and her new career.

“They’re excited,” she said. “They get excited about anything. That’s the best part about having kids is they are so enthusiastic about everything.”

While returning to Pocahontas County was not imperative to becoming a 4-H agent, it was another dream Mosesso had – to return home one day. She, her husband, Nathan Dean, and their sons made the move in 2016.

“It’s such an amazing time to be here because I feel like, for so long, everyone was so down on Pocahontas County, but with the number of young people that are coming back – I’m optimistic,” she said.

Having everything line up the way it has, there are times when Mosesso needs to pinch herself to make sure it’s real – and it is.

“I told my mom the other day – I feel a little bit spoiled really, because who gets to sit down at sixteen-years-old and say, ‘I’m going to be the 4-H agent. I’m going to have a farm. I’m going to have children,’ and to see all of that come true, it’s just a little bit overwhelming sometimes,” she said. “I feel really blessed.”