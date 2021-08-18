Judith E. Barb Acton, age 74, of Casselberry, Florida, passed away August 9, 2021, at her home. \r\n\r\nBorn April 13, 1947, at Cass, she was a daughter of the late Howard and Rhoda Barb.\r\n\r\nIn addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Jeffrey M. Barb; and a grandson, Joseph J. Acton, Jr.\r\nShe is survived by a son, Joseph H. Acton, and wife, Kimberly, of Casselberry, Florida; grandchildren, Eth-an and Margaret Acton; bro-thers, Delmas Barb, and wife, Terry, Howard Barb, and wife, Linda, all of Marlinton, and Michael Barb, and wife, Myranda, of Baltimore, Maryland; and a sister, Lillian Goldizen, and husband, James, of Marlinton.\r\nServices are pending at this time.\r\n