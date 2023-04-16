Beverly Jean Eads, 65, of Cross Lanes, passed away Sunday, April 16, 2023, at Pocahontas Memorial Hospital.

Born September 6, 1957, in Charleston, she was a daughter of the late Lum and Theresa Irene Courtney Snodgrass.

Beverly was a loving wife, mother, grandma, sister and friend to all who knew her. A once in a lifetime kind of gem.

She is survived by her son, Lance Eads, of Seebert; daughter, Stephanie Michelle Sharp, of Seebert; step-daughter, Mikki Renee Guthrie, of Orgas; companion, Dave Filipek; three brothers, Ronnie Burney, of Hurricane, Terry Snodgrass, of Sissonsville, and Kent Snodgrass, of Arizona; four grandchildren, Logan Ryder, CeCe Sharp, Avery Mason and Daniel Mason.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Larry Eads; and love of her life, Dan Brogan.

In keeping with Beverly’s wishes, the body will be cremated, and a service will be held at a later date.

