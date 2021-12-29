Thursday, December 29, 1921\r\n\r\nThe editor\u2019s sweetest gift of all this Christmas was a half gallon of tree molasses from his good friend, E. K. Shanahan. Yes, he is Irish.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nJ. F. Wooddell, of Nottingham, reports killing a hog weighing 582 pounds and rendered twelve gallon of lard. This hog was only eighteen months old. Who can beat that?\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThe trouble about the legislative bodies is that it is impossible to legislate in favor of the cities and the country, too. By that, we mean that it is impossible to favor both, and the city people have the first call on any legislative body that we have ever heard of. Legislators do not meet in the county in the fields. They meet in the city of the bright lights, and they have their minds moulded and formed by smart men whose business it is to know how to influence and sway other men.\r\n\r\n\u201cLIVE\u201d ONES AND \u201cDEAD\u201d ONES\r\nTwo kinds of men live together on earth,\r\nLive ones and dead ones, no matter what birth,\r\nLive ones have faith, backed by courage that grows,\r\nA dead one sees just to the end of his nose.\r\nA live one\u2019s a man who won\u2019t stay on a shelf;\r\nHe hustles for others as well as himself\r\nA dead one, however, is content to stay dead.\r\nDead in his pocketbook, dead in his pride.\r\nDead as the deadest old thing that has died.\r\nA dead load to himself, and a load to his brothers\r\nWho must carry the dead for the good of all others,\r\nWhich leads me to say to all dead making strife\r\nGet into the game, and come back to life. ~ F. A Hoar \r\n\r\nCAMPBELLTOWN\r\n\r\nArnold, son of Mr. and Mrs. E. B. VanReenan is very sick at present.\r\n\r\nO. F. White, our Sunday school superintendent, gave a treat of candy and oranges to the Sunday school here on Christmas day. A program of verse and song by the school was much enjoyed by all present. \r\n\r\nO. F. White is running a sawmill for W. McClintic near Millpoint.\r\n\r\nW. H. VanReenen has charge of the Clifton Forge wholesale house in Marlinton, and is kept busy from early until late.\r\n\r\nMarvin Dunbrack has a grocery store here which is a great convenience to the people.\r\n\r\nONOTO\r\n\r\nWe are about to chronicle one of the saddest events that has happened in this neighborhood since the writer has resided here.\r\nThe entire family of Edward Wooddell\u2019s first had a severe scourge of scarlet fever, and later an attack of diphtheria in its worst stage, which culminated in the death of two of his dear children, Ethel, 14, and Clarissa, about 8 years old\u2026\r\n\r\nThe people of the entire neighborhood have been greatly moved by this event, and have extended to the bereaved their greatest sympathy in many ways. Among them, the writer received and delivered to them the nice sum of $55.50, and we take this opportunity to thank all who contributed to this cause.\r\n\r\nARBOVALE\r\n\r\nThis section was visited by the heaviest sleet last Thursday night and Friday that we have had for a long time.\r\n\r\nOur Sunday school is keeping up well \u2013 about 80 present nearly every Sunday. The school is very thankful to our superintendent O. G. Arbogast for the nice treat he had for us Christmas day.\r\n\r\nMiss Flora Gillispie, of Nottingham, spent Xmas at the home of her parents here. She was accompanied by Miss Lillian Marshall, of Crabbottom.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. J. M. Collins, of Clover Lick, a son, December 25.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. David Moore, a son, December 26.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Roy Sowers, a son, December 21.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nStopher Kellison died at a hospital in Ronceverte. In August, he was terribly injured by a log at the tunnel above Marlinton while working in the woods. His age was about 40 years. He is survived by his wife and a large family.\r\n\r\nMrs. James P. Hoover died at her home on Upper Camden Avenue Wednesday morning, December 28, 1921. Death was attributed to an attack of indigestion. She is survived by her husband.\r\n\r\nMrs. Hannah Shelton died at her home at Buckeye December 24, aged 87 years. Burial in the graveyard near Marvin Chapel. She is survived by her children, Archie and Miss Hattie Shelton. Her maiden name was Burgess. \r\n\r\nGAME NOTES\r\n\r\nJames Gibson and his neighbors chased a big bear every day for about a week in the three thousand acre slashing on the Elk side of Gauley this month. They finally drove the bear back to his home on Cheat. This was the old sheep killing bear, and one of the biggest in the woods.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nNelson Moore, the Carpenter family, Andrew Beverage, Emery Miller and others have six bears to their credit for the month of December. Half this number, an old she and two cubs they got out of a big hollow log. They report seeing the tracks of eleven other bear on the head of Williams River.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nLast Saturday, John Cunningham brought the body of a big wild cat to town to claim the bounty. It was such a big strong animal that the naturalist sharps about town pronounced it a Canadian lynx. It had the size, contour, color, sideburns of the Canadian lynx, but the ears and tail of the much more common bay lynx or bob cat. Mr. Cunningham caught the cat east of the river near Cloverlick, at a den where about a dozen have been caught in the past four years. Fifteen or more wild cats have been killed in the Cloverlick neighborhood in the last three or four years.\r\n
