The cooperate initiative that led to the development of the Mon-Forest Towns Partnership continues to advance. The original 10 gateway Towns have grown to 12 Towns, including Durbin and Seneca Rocks. Seneca Rocks is the only non-incorporated Town in the partnership. Currently, a moratorium is in place while the partnership works out and deals with other issues.

The partnership’s five-year strategic plan was developed with participation from all the partners and has been focused on seven goals to help guide them individually and collectively toward sustainable recreation and economic growth. Individual Gateway Towns are at different stages and goals.

Worth making known in this Mayor’s Corner is the achievement of Goal 7, to Develop a Sustainable Partnership Framework. The Partnership is now The Mon-Forest Towns Partnership Inc., a 501(c)(3) and an official non-profit organization. With funding from the Benedum Foundation, an executive director was hired at the January board meeting at Seneca Rocks, and will begin work on March 6. Having a full-time director in place will be a tremendous asset to the region. Learn about the Mon Forest Towns and recreational opportunities at https://monforesttowns.com

Also for your information, the Verizon cell tower is operational, but remains structurally incomplete while waiting for a few missing materials.