Elizabeth Wooddell

Elizabeth Ida Wooddell passed away Tuesday, May 19, 2020, at 11:57 a.m. at United Hospital Center in Bridgeport.

Born December 11, 1945, she was a daughter of the late John Alton and Christine Virginia Wooddell.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three sister, Violet, Gladys and Charlotte.

She is survived by her only son, Charles Alton Wooddell, and wife, Tami; her long time partner, Bill Blake; and many nieces and nephews.

Elizabeth was well loved and will be greatly missed.

Graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 1 p.m. in the Arbovale Cemetery.

