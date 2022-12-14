Betty Jo Riley Hall Jones, 95, a native of Arbovale and resident of Hampton, Virginia, peacefully passed away Wednesday, December 7, with her daughter, Brenda Hall Kresse, at her side.

Born August 6, 1927, she was a daughter of the late Mary Martha Agnes Faulknier and Charles Cleveland Riley.

Betty graduated from high school in 1945 and went to work immediately after graduation to help support her mother and sister as her father had just passed away. She headed for Meadville, Pennsylvania, with relatives and had a succession of jobs there after attending Bible College for a year. Among the numerous places she worked in Meadville were the Talon Factory, Westinghouse and the Visco. She had dear friends from these years: Louise Sheckler and Susie Slavins to name two. Meadville was also where she met and later married Frederick A. Hall, fresh out of the army. They married in 1951 and had three children, Fredericka, Douglas and Brenda, who were all raised in Conneaut, Ohio. Betty was kept busy raising her children and working but also found time to volunteer at the local P.T.A., as a Brown Memorial Hospital Aide, Union Steward and Den Mother for son Douglas’ Cub Scout pack. The children scattered after their high school graduations to Houston, Texas, and Washington, D.C.

After living in Conneaut from 1957 to 1983, and working at the Hercules Plant, Astatic, Fiberglass, Presque Isle Plastics and General Electric, Betty’s dear friends, Betty and Paul Zumpft (Honorary Aunt Betty and Uncle Paul), moved to Florida when they retired. Betty couldn’t join them in Florida, but left Ohio, wanting to be closer to family. She moved to Virginia in 1983 to be closer to her daughter, Fredericka, and son-in-law, Clyde Cottrill, and began a new chapter in her life. She stayed in contact with her friends, Betty Z, Susie and Louise, throughout her life visiting them as often as she could. She loved them immensely.

Betty was not idle in Virginia. She worked at Grant’s and at the Old Mill Outlet until she retired for good. She was also involved in volunteer work, taking homemade baked goods to shut- ins, and the Warwick Assembly of God Women’s Group. She helped everywhere she could. She even helped son-in-law Clyde when he was building his home in Williamsburg. She was amazing.

She attended Warwick Assembly of God Church since 1983 where she met her second husband, Jerold (Jake) Jones. They married in March 2007 at Warwick Assembly of God Church and had a lovely honeymoon on a Carnival Cruise. She and Jake enjoyed traveling. We never knew where they would turn up next. They truly enjoyed visiting Betty’s grandchildren in Houston and spending time with Jake’s grandchildren and great-grandchildren in Hampton. In recent years Betty and Jake attended Liberty Baptist Church until Jake’s death in 2019. Betty then moved to Harmony in the Peninsula Assisted Living and made several new friends there, especially her “Golden Girls” buddies, Faye Fortnier, “Little” Betty Gains, Marianne La Marsh and Regina Shorrt. She enjoyed her three years at Harmony and especially the company of her buddies. They took excursions on the bus and had numerous activities, but mostly Betty loved Bingo and Pokeno. She did not want to miss a Bingo game. Betty was loved by all who knew her. She was bubbly and happy and sharp as a tack, right to the end. She was still issuing instructions to her daughters and son as to how she wanted her service when she passed.

Betty was preceded in death by her first husband of 23 years, Fred Hall; her second husband of 12 years, Jerold M. Jones; grandson, Caley Bertl; brother Charles Cleveland Riley, Jr.; and sisters, Mary Helen Riley Shears and Amy Riley Grove.

She is survived by her children, Fredericka Cottrill, and husband, Clyde, of Williamsburg, Virginia, Douglas D. Hall, and wife, Kim, of Houston, Texas, Brenda L. Kresse, and husband, John, and their four children, John Paul Kresse (Ashlee), Jared Frederick Kresse, Noah Michael Kresse and Emma L. Kresse Copeland (David) and great-grandson, B.H. Copeland, all of Houston; and nephew, Charles Riley, and wife, Jeanie, of Hagerstown, Maryland.

Betty spent a great deal of time with Jake’s daughter-in-law, Debora, and son, Stephen Spivey, their sons, S. J. Spivey (Katie) and Jeremy Spivey (Lacey) and their children. They visited Betty at Harmony many times in the past three years and their visits were greatly appreciated. Betty also leaves behind a great many nieces and nephews in both Ohio and Pennsylvania; and her cousin Kenneth Faulk-nier, of Marlinton.

The family would like to thank two of Betty’s close friends, Les and Jo Fowler, for their love and support during this time.

Betty will be greatly missed by us all.

Funeral service was held Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at W. J. Smith and Son Funeral Home.

The body was transferred to Ohio for burial.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to 757 Strong Ministry at Liberty Baptist Church, 1021 Big Bethel Road, Hampton, VA 23666.