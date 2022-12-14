Dennis Wayne Cain, 62, of Marlinton, entered into eternal peace Monday, December 5, 2022, at AHN Wexford Hospital, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, following an illness.

He made his grand entrance into the world March 11, 1960, in Baltimore, Maryland. He was the youngest of eight children born to the late Alma Wenger and Leo Robert Cain.

Dennis was a maintenance worker at Silver Creek for 10 years, drove a log truck for his father for nine years, worked at Hanover Shoe for 10 years, and held numerous other jobs.

He lived his life the best he knew how, full of love, laughter, a quick wit, a shoulder to cry on, a gentle hand and, at times, a stern voice. Friends could become family, and family was everything to him. Once you made that bond, it was forever. He loved to play the guitar and sing, just as much as he loved his family. He enjoyed the outdoors and passed this on to younger generations through hunting and fishing, even surviving a hook or two at the hands of others. He loved to tell jokes – sometimes even clean ones – and always tried to have a new one ready at hand to make you laugh. He leaves behind a legacy of love and kindness that made him one of a kind, as well as an emptiness that can’t be filled. Though we are hurting because he is no longer with us, we will all cherish the time we had with him. Dennis will live on forever in our hearts as we remember those precious moments and continue to pass these memories on to others.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Mack David and Patsy Petry Wenger; paternal grandparents, Harry Robert and Maggie Mace Cain; brother, Donald Cain; sisters, Darlene “Candy” Cain, Denise “Sugar” Cain, Donna Mae Buttino and Debra Cain; son, Leo Robert Cain II; and great-nephew, Clifton Bates.

Dennis will be greatly missed by his wife, Kathy Cain, with whom he shared 45 years of marital bliss; daughter and son-in-law, Missy and Andy Guild, of Forrest, Virginia; sister, Dianna Cain, of North Augusta, South Carolina; brother, David Cain, of Arbovale; granddaughters, Chelsea Guild, of Spout Spring, Virginia, Courtney Dunbrack, of Morgantown, Danielle Guild and Jessica Guild, both of Evington, Virginia; grandsons, Dalton Cain, of Marlinton, and Dakota Dunbrack, of Forrest, Virginia; eight great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews. All of whom will be left with many fond memories.

Funeral service was held Sunday, December 11, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye with Roger Eisenhuth officiating.

Burial was in Gibson Cemetery at Slaty Fork.

In lieu of flowers donations of sympathy may be made to Lantz Funeral Home to offset funeral costs.

