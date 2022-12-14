Danny Dean Lambert, 54, of Durbin, passed away Sunday, December 11, 2022, at a Pittsburg, Pennsylvania hospital.

Danny was a son of the late Oakland and Virginia Lambert.

He had several jobs. He loved his family, two grandchildren and friends, and he loved to go hunting, fishing and camping.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, Dewayne Lambert and William Lambert; sister, Sandra, and her husband, Tom Greathouse; brother-in-law, Terry Ober; and three nephews.

He is survived by three sons, Dewayne Lambert, and partner, Brianna Hamons, of Staunton, Virginia, Zackary Lambert, and partner, Sara Stull, of Durbin, and Tyler Lambert, and partner, Caydence Shifflett, of Bartow; two grandchildren, Coalton Lambert and Everly Lambert, both of Bartow; three brothers, Dale Lambert, and wife, Marilyn, of Bartow, Roger Lambert, and wife, Tressa, of Florida, and Ronnie Lambert, of Elkins; four sisters, Lucille Mallow, and husband, Delmar, Pamula Kay Ober, and Patricia DeHaven, and husband, David, all of Bartow; sister, Wanda Greathouse, and husband, Donald, of Durbin; sister-in-law, Susie Lambert, of Bartow; and several nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale, with Pastor William Vandevender officiating.

Burial will follow in Arbovale Annex Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from noon until time of the service.

Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale is in charge of arrangements.

