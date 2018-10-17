William Orville “Bill” Taylor, Jr., age 63, of Eaton, Ohio, died October 9, 2018, at Reid Hospital in Richmond, Indiana.

Born January 10, 1955, in Painesville, Ohio, he was a son of the late William Orville Taylor and Margaret Barnhouse Taylor.

Bill graduated from Pocahontas County High School June 1, 1973. On July 27, 1973, he married Charlene Frances Hogan in Covington, Virginia.

He was an electronics maintenance technician with Belden Wire in Richmond, Indiana.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Mark “Tony” Taylor.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by three children, William Orville Taylor III, Kevin Scott Taylor, and Virginia, and Jennifer Rochelle Taylor Cross, and Kyle; five grandchildren, Braden Cross, Ethan Cross, Dylan Cross, William Adam Taylor and Lora Ruby-Gwyn Salley; step-grandchild, Callie Savage; sisters, Barbara Wilfong, Christine Collins and Roberta Taylor-Armstrong; a brother, Carl Taylor; along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral service was held October 13 at Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church in Dunmore. Burial followed in the family cemetery.

