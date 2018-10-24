Brenda D. Vickery, age 73, of Valdosta, Georgia, died Thursday, October 18, 2018, at Crestwood Nursing Home following a lengthy illness.

Born in Marlinton, Brenda was a daughter of the late Winters and Virginia Reynolds Dunbrack.

Brenda had worked as a Human Resource Director for SAFT and more recently Park Avenue Bank Shares. She was a member of the Elks Ladies Auxiliary and was a Jaycett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a sister, Anita Nelson; and a brother, Doug Dunbrack.

She is survived by her husband, Raymond C. Vickery; son, Brent D. Vickery, and wife Denice, of Valdosta, Georgia; grandson, Ashley B. Vickery, of Rockhill, South Carolina; sister, Phyllis Jackson, of Charlottesville, Virginia; brother, Tommy Dunbrack, and wife, Pat, of Marlinton; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life was held October 22 at Carson McLane Funeral Home in Valdosta, Georgia.

A private memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation or to a charity of your choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.mclanecares.com