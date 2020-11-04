Vladimir Maleckar, age 96, of Aurora, Ohio, died Sunday, October 25, 2020, in Aurora, Ohio. Vlad was a longtime resident of Cass and Cleveland, Ohio.

Vlad was born in Sembije, Slovenia, and immigrated to Cleveland, Ohio, as a young child. A violin prodigy, he attended Collinwood High School, Western Reserve University and the Julliard School. Vlad became a pioneer in the emerging Cleveland music industry as an audio engineer. He was President of Audio Recording Studios from 1953 to 1986, Audio Supervisor for the Cleveland Orchestra from 1964 to 1986, and the director of several Slovenian choirs, including Jadran and Glasbena Matica.

Vlad loved music of all genres, but also expressed his curiosity and enthusiasm for life through his many hobbies, including beekeeping, astronomy, travel, history and tinkering with any available musical instrument, mechanical object or electronic device.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Nicolette (nee Zweig); and his granddaughter, Alma Claire Maleckar Bear.

He is survived by sons, David Maleckar (Katie), and Michael Maleckar (Lauren Balogh); daughter, Rebecca Maleckar (Chris Giannini); granddaughters, Molly Mal-eckar and Selena Frias; great-granddaughter, Gabri-ella Killett; and many be-loved friends and relatives in the U.S, Slovenia, Germany and Switzerland.

Arrangements are private.

A celebration of life will be scheduled at a later date.

The family suggests memorial contributions to the charity of your choice.