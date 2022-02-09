<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/02\/Frankie-Burgess.jpg" alt="" width="600" height="490" class="aligncenter size-full wp-image-85388" \/>\r\n\r\nPocahontas County High School senior Frankie Burgess, seated, signed a letter of intent last week to play football at West Virginia Wesleyan College beginning the 2022-2023 school year. Burgess played defensive back for the Warriors. He plans to study business at WVWC.\r\n\r\nAttending his signing at PCHS were, from left: assistant coaches Drew Cummings and Aaron Pugh, Joshlyn Burgess, Tiffany Burgess, Frankie Burgess, Devon Burgess and coach Doug Burns. S. Stewart photo
