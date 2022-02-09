Dear Editor,\r\n\r\nI wish to thank the friendly people of Marlinton I met during my recent trip. \r\n\r\nOur SUV heater was broken, so I decided to be brave and drive my new electric Mustang mach E up to Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nI was thrilled to find that Marlinton has not one but two chargers listed on plugshare.com\r\n\r\nAt first, I used the Ford app and I thought I was screwed, because it only listed a Tesla charger at Snowshoe and Greenbrier Resort.\r\n\r\nAs I started to panic, I did a Google search for EV chargers and found the plug-share website.\r\n\r\nI arrived at the Marlinton Motor Inn with four miles left on my battery but wasn\u2019t able to charge my car at the hotel.\r\n\r\nI was warned I would flip the breaker on about four rooms if I tried to plug it into a room receptacle.\u00a0\r\n\r\nIt didn\u2019t matter because my charging cord wouldn\u2019t even reach that far.\r\n\r\nThe next morning, I parked at the charger at the 4th Avenue Gallery.\r\n\r\nI went to the S&D Diner to eat breakfast and wait for the battery to charge enough to make it up to Snowshoe.\r\n\r\nI just want to say I had a great time talking with the staff and people of Marlinton while I sat waiting for my car to charge.\u00a0 I even ate the entire \u201cHungry Man\u2019s\u201d breakfast and didn\u2019t have to stop and eat lunch while I was skiing.\r\n\r\nI found out the hard way, that the estimate of miles on an EV car isn\u2019t exactly accurate, especially if going up-hill in cold weather.\r\n\r\nI thought I would have an extra 10 miles on the battery when I arrived at the Top of the Mountain to charge my car.\r\n\r\nHowever, by the time I got there I had one mile left.\u00a0 The front desk staff was kind enough to point me to the charger by the helipad.\r\n\r\nI am glad to say I made it without having to ask for a push.\r\n\r\nThen, due to the storm coming, I needed a place to stay Friday night, and luckily found a room at the Old Clark Inn. So, I was able to spend a night in town at a historic inn and ate dinner at Alfredo\u2019s restaurant.\r\n\r\nSo, thank you again for being so helpful to a crazy EV car owner.\r\n\r\nI bet next time I come to visit, Marlinton will have a fast charger (such as EVgo CCS charger), and maybe some solar panels or windmills, too!\r\n\r\nMaybe there will be a Marlinton Solar and Wind or Pocahontas Power company in the future.\r\n\r\nBest Wishes,\r\nMary Kakefuda\u00a0\r\nChapel Hill, North Carolina
