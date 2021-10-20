Thursday, October 20, 1921\r\n\r\nReports of an epidemic of diphtheria are still heard from many parts of the country. Thousands of cases are reported in the city of Chicago. Elkins has a large number of cases. This year will be remembered as one when throat diseases were epidemic. Certain diseases seem to have periodic returns, after a quiescent time which may extend for a number of years. The great flu epidemic of 1918 is a case of the kind.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA big bear was run out of Cheat Mountain in the snow of last Thursday morning. The dogs treed it near Cloverlick, and a young man named Dewitt Kershner took a shotgun and went to see what the dogs were barking at. He saw a bear as big as a cow, and did not bother around there very long. When reinforcements had been brought up, the bear had come down and moved on. Hunters followed it all day and one of them got a shot, but failed to bring the game down.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nIn this paper, Sheriff B. B. Beard advertises for the sale under order of the Court one automobile. This machine was used for the transportation of moonshine liquor. The owner is serving a long sentence and heavy fine and his automobile will be sold and the proceeds go into the state school fund. The automobile is a mighty handy thing when it comes to running the blockade with moonshine, but the selling of a few automobiles will help a lot to stop the traffic.\r\n\r\nPARCEL POST\r\n\r\nThe post office at Marlinton during the period from October 1st to the 15th made a count of the parcels received at that office for delivery at Marlinton, and of the number mailed at that office. No count was made of parcels in transit, that is passing through the office. The number of parcels mailed was 999, and the number received was 1,133. This is an average period based on that, the local post office handles for the people of Marlinton something like 51,168 parcels in the course of a year. The average weight of the parcels dispatched was about six and a half pounds. The average cost to the public was twelve cents a parcel, and some went as far as California.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nShortly after the war, the desperados took to robbing the mails of this country for a business. For the twelve months preceding the 8th day of April, 1921, the mail robberies amounted to $6,346,407.00. Then the Postmaster General issued an order arming the postal workers throughout the land and in the next five months the amount of money taken from the mails amounted to $88,580.00 of which the sum of $78,555.00 has been recovered. There never was a plan that worked so well and so speedily. In addition to the arms, a bounty of $5,000.00 was placed on the head of every mail robber killed or captured, and the way the order read, they would pay just as much for a scalp as for one taken alive\u2026\r\n\r\nWEDDING\r\nGRAGG-RYDER\r\n\r\nOn last Wednesday, October 12th, Miss Odessa Ryder, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Henry Ryder, of Stony Bottom, became the bride of Simpson F. Gragg, son of Mr. and Mrs. Wm. Gragg, of Dunmore. The bride is a popular young lady of Pocahontas county, and the groom is an industrious young business man and is well known by everybody. He was a soldier in the World War and served eleven months in France\u2026\r\n\r\nFollowing the ceremony, the happy couple returned to the home of the groom\u2019s parents where a bountiful supper awaited them. The dining room was tastefully decorated with ferns and flowers. About sixty invited guests were present to enjoy the evening. \r\n\r\nThe charming bride was beautiful in a suit of blue tricotine with hat and veil to match.\r\n\r\nMr. and Mrs. Gragg will make their home at Cloverlick for awhile.\r\n\r\nBIRTHS\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Hevener Dilley, near Huntersville, October 17, a son.\r\n\r\nBorn to Mr. and Mrs. Charles Weatherholtz, Marlinton, October 17, a son.\r\n\r\nDIED\r\n\r\nDelight A. Gibson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. A. J. Gibson died at her home at Harter, October 18, 1921 at 6:30 a.m. She had been sick about seven days. Her death was caused by membranous croup with diphtheria... Her age was six years. Burial at Hillsboro.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nClarence Walker, twelve year old son of William Walker, at his home at Brownsburg, of a malignant attack of diphtheria.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nA large crowd of people attended the funeral of Ward Houchin at Bethel church on Back Alleghany Mountain Sunday. Ward Houchin was the son of Thomas Houchin, and gave his life for our country in France during the World War. The service was conducted by Rev. Fred Gray, of Cass, assisted by Rev. E. B. Moore, of Huntington.\r\n\r\n- - -\r\n\r\nThumbnail sketches of the men who were summoned from Pocahontas county to serve on the Mingo jury, continued\u2026\r\n\r\nPage Sutton, of Hosterman, is married and a farmer. Had conscientious scruples against capital punishment, and felt that he could not join in a verdict sentencing a man to the gallows. Hence he was excused from service.\r\n\r\nF. M. Sydnor, of Marlinton, buys and sells coal at the Pocahontas county seat. He said he had been nine years in the business. He said he bought coal in the Kanawha and New River Fields, which are organized territory. He was temporarily excused.\r\n\r\nFrank Moore, single, lives at Huntersville. Had no feeling for or against anyone connected with the Matewan trouble, and thought he could give a fair and impartial verdict. Had been in Pocahontas county practically all his life, but had worked in the redwood forests of California. He is a lumberman.\r\n\r\nCecil Sheets, sawyer, lives near Marlinton, is 30 years old and single. Had no prejudice and was not related to anyone concerned in the case at bar. Had no feeling for or against union labor.\r\n\r\nFrank Rock, cook, married, Marlinton, had read of the Matewan case in the newspaper and to a certain extent might have formed and expressed an opinion. Was sensible of no opinion in the case at bar as it affected Burgraff and Chambers, and could give a fair and impartial verdict.\r\n\r\nTo be continued\u2026
