Sheila Marie Good, 55, of Durbin, passed away January 28, 2026, at Davis Memorial Hospital in Elkins.

Born January 18, 1971, in Harrisonburg, Virginia, she was a daughter of the late Thomas E. and Sandie Lambert Greathouse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Lee Good.

She is survived by her sons, Daniel Good and Steven Good (April), all of Durbin, and Curtis Good, (Shyann) of Mill Creek; grandchildren, Wyatt, Ryan, Thomas, Abby, Lindsey, Kayden, Skylar, Braxton, Greyson and Kinslee; sister, Penny Varner (Frankie), of Durbin; niece, Samantha Parrott, of Florida; great-niece, Jessica Parrott, of Beverly.

Funeral service was held Monday, February 2, 2026, at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale with Pastor William Vandevander officiating.

