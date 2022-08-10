Peggy Jean Taylor Lusk, age 92, peacefully went to be with the Lord Thursday, August 4, 2022, with her daughter by her side. She lived a very long life.

Peggy married Vancie K. Lusk on Pearl Harbor Day, December 7, 1952. He preceded her in death October 29, 2001.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by siblings, Ethel, Gladys, Raymond and Bedford.

She is survived by one sister, Ellen Johnson, of Mechanicsville, Virginia.

In addition to her sister, those left to cherish her memory are her children, Birdie Jenelle Kline and Jeff, of Green Bank, Debbie Green Dubay, of Columbus, Ohio, Vancie Klint Lusk II, of Durbin; her one and only grandchild, Jeffrey L. Kline Jr., who stayed with her most of his life; several nieces and nephews; special friends, Freddie and Judy Greer, Crystal and Missy, Senior Citizens, Trent’s Store, Interstate Hardwoods employees and office workers and others who helped her.

Graveside service was held Sunday August 7, 2022, at Lusk Cemetery in Bartow with Gary Reynolds officiating.

Online condolences may be shared at lantzfuneralhome.com

Lantz Funeral Home is assisting the family in their time of need.