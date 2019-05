Joyce Varner, age 80, of Durbin died peacefully Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at her home surrounded by her family.

Family will receive friends Friday, May 24, from 6 to 8 p.m. at Wallace and Wallace Funeral Home in Arbovale. Funeral service will be held Saturday, May 25, 1 p.m. at Durbin United Methodist Church with Pastors Tom King and Gary Phillips officiating. Interment will be in the Arbovale Cemetery.

