Danny E. Moss, Jr., age 48, of Sterling, Virginia, passed away Friday, June 9, 2017, at Bartow.

Born May 13, 1969, at Rochester, New York, he was a son of Danny E. Moss, Sr., and Florence Ostertag Moss, of Pocahontas County.

Danny was a fiber optics technician for Verizon. He was a United States Navy Veteran, having served in Desert Storm.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife, Lisa Moss; a daughter, Jamie Homan, of Stafford, Virginia; a sister, Laura Bloomquist, of Sidney, Nebraska; and two brothers, Scott Moss, of Gering, Nebraska, and Chris Moss, of Parrish, Florida.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

