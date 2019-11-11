* WHAT…Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches across lower elevations, with 2 to 4 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph in the mountains.

* WHERE…Portions of central, northeast, northern and southeast West Virginia.

* WHEN…From 1 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday.

* IMPACTS…Plan on slippery road conditions. Patchy blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commutes.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS…Rain tonight will switch over to all snow after midnight, with snow only slowly diminishing during the day Tuesday. As the snow begins, both air and road temperatures will quickly fall to below freezing, resulting in slick roadways. A few bursts of heavier snow may occur at times, resulting in very poor visibility and further enhancing hazardous driving conditions. In addition, strong winds and cold temperatures may result in wind chill values falling to around -15 to -20 degrees across the higher mountains.

* AFFECTED AREAS: NORTHWEST RANDOLPH … UPSHUR … SOUTHEAST RANDOLPH … SOUTHEAST NICHOLAS … SOUTHEAST POCAHONTAS … NORTHWEST POCAHONTAS … BARBOUR … SOUTHEAST WEBSTER … TAYLOR