Latita Karen Kerr, age 75, of Champion, Ohio, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, August 18, 2019, at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

Born January 20, 1944, in Mineral Wells, Texas, she was a daughter of the late Orval D. Mullens and Euleane E. Newsome Mullens Lucky.

Karen graduated from Richwood High School and attended business school in Beckley. She then moved to Warren, Ohio, where she met the love of her life, Jerry Edward Kerr, and they spent the next 56 wonderful years together.

She was affectionately known to her sisters as “TD”. She was a terrific mother, and was a “proud Nanny” to her one and only granddaughter, Abbey, whom she cherished with her whole heart.

Karen will truly be missed by all, and the world will be a changed place without her.

Those left to cherish her memory are her loving husband, Jerry E. Kerr; her only daughter, Kelly Renee, (Russell), Flickinger; granddaughter, Abbey Renee Weilacher; her sisters, Charlotte Sue, (George), Sanford, Sharon Kay Gillespie, Kathy Lynn, (Frank), Shiflet, and Patricia Ann, (Roger), Long; step-father, Jack Lucky; and many nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends Thursday, August 22, from 5 to 7 p.m. and Friday, August 23, from 10 to 11 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren, Ohio. Funeral service will be held Friday, August 23, 11 a.m. at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home with Pastor Jim Dittmar officiating. Interment will be in Champion Township Cemetery in Champion, Ohio.