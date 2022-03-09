Alice “Louise” Davis Riley, age 75, loving mother of four and wife of 57 years to James Allen Riley, of Arbovale, passed from this life to be with the Lord Friday, March 4, 2022, surrounded by her loving family.

Born April 22, 1946, she was a daughter of the late Brooks Durpment Davis and Freda Mae Phares Davis. She was the third of seven sisters. The girls were raised at Cheat Bridge.

Louise was a graduate of Green Bank High School, Class of 1964. She married James Riley April 4, 1964, and the couple lived and raised their family in Arbovale. She worked in the cafeteria at the National Radio Astronomy Observatory and retired from that job after many years of service. She was proud to work at the NRAO and had many friends there.

She was a wonderful wife, mother, mother-in-law, sister, aunt and friend. She was loved by all who knew her. She loved her husband, children, grandchildren, sisters, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family. To her, family was the most important thing – family was the greatest achievement and greatest source of joy in her life.

Louise was a phenomenal cook/baker and took great joy in preparing meals for family and visitors. She loved crocheting, puzzle books and talking with family and friends. One of her favorite pastimes was watching the deer while sitting on the front porch with Jim and visiting with family and friends. She was selfless and willing to help others in need, but did not seek open acknowledgement of her help. She loved the Lord and is certainly in his company now.

Louise was preceded in death by sisters, Carolyn Sue Cole and Jane Elizabeth DeHaven; brother-in-law, Ronald Cole; and nephew, Chris Adam Cole.

In addition to her husband, she is survived by her daughter, Susan Tingler, and husband, Wendell, of Elkins; sons, Timothy, and wife, Kathleen, of Springs, Pennsylvania, Robert, of Arbovale, and Stephen, and wife, Terri, of Midlothian, Virginia; five grandsons, Zeshaan, Taimoor (USAF, Italy), Justin, Connor and Luke; two granddaughters, Jenna and Samantha; step-granddaughter, Courtney; step-great-granddaughter, Natalie; four sisters, Marilyn Whanger, and husband, Julian, Margie White, and husband, Dave, Valinda Bennett, and husband, Jimmy, Rebecca Nicely, and husband, James; brother-in-law, Terry DeHaven; and many nieces and nephews.

We will hold her in our hearts until we meet again.

In keeping with her wishes, a graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, March 10, 2022. at the Arbovale Cemetery Annex with Pastor David Rittenhouse officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Arbovale United Methodist Church, 236 Old Rt. 28 Rd., Box 501, Arbovale WV 24915

