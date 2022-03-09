Pearl S. Buck, center, with an unknown couple at The Greenbrier in White Sulphur Springs on March 5, 1970. The photo was taken by Miller Studio of Covington, Virginia, at the Annual Meeting of the West Virginia Federation of Women’s Clubs. The Pulitzer and Nobel Prize-winning author was on a two-week tour of West Virginia to promote the restoration of her birthplace in Hillsboro, Pocahontas County, West Virginia. (Pearl S. Buck Birthplace Collection, ID: PSB000476)

