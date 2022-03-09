<img src="https:\/\/pocahontastimes.com\/wp-content\/uploads\/sites\/25\/2022\/03\/OBIT.-Ann-Turner.jpg" alt="" width="200" height="233" class="alignleft size-full wp-image-85809" \/>\r\n\r\nAnn Turner, 79, of Marlinton, left this world Sunday, March 6, 2022, surrounded by her family at the J.W. Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. \r\n\r\nAnn began her life\u2019s journey March 10, 1942 in Sault Ste Marie, Michigan. She graduated with the 1960 Class of Sault High and after completing business school in Muskegon, Michigan, she traveled to Washington, D.C. to work for the FBI. It was there she met her life\u2019s love, John Turner. They married in 1962, starting a family in College Park, Maryland, and later moving to Calvert County, Maryland, where she and John thrived for 25 years. Ann worked at the Huntingtown Elementary School until 1997. Following retirement, she and John moved to Pocahontas Coun-ty, where they have been active members of the Marlinton community. \r\n\r\nAnn was an avid quilter, designer of stained glass, gardener, grandmother, accomplished painter and golfer. \r\n \r\nIn addition to her husband, she is survived by her children, Monte and Sheleen, and their spouses Sheila and Dave; grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Zachary and Jonathan; and an uncountable number of friends and people whom she touched with her kindness, concern and bountiful good spirit. \r\n\r\nAs a donor to the West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine, the final arrangements will be a private ceremony celebrating her life. Her final wishes included providing donations to the Disabled American Veterans or the charity of your choice in lieu of flowers.
