Before the beginning of spring break, students at Green Bank Elementary-Middle School enjoyed the Hello Spring Celebration! where they learned about hobbies and spring-related projects from members of the community. Above, Marsha Beverage’s fourth grade class select fruits and vegetables to use as stamps to decorate cloth shopping bags in a session led by Melia Thompson, of Green Bank.

Thompson shared information with the students about each fruit and veggie and explained that she plans to sell their shopping bags at her new store, Homemade Harvest, which will open in May. The class whose bag sells first, will win an ice cream party provided by Thompson.

Other highlights from the day included hayrides, square dancing and learning more about West Virginia pollinators, stream health, blacksmithing and dulcimers.

Outdoors, students were greeted by barnyard animals owned by Pocahontas County High School FFA members, including a chicken who was on a leash. The chicken led her owner around the horseshoe driveway of the school, where she visited with the other animals – a mama sheep with two four-day-old lambs, a horse, goat, rabbits, guinea hen, duck and other chickens. S. Stewart photo