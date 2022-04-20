Pocahontas Memorial Hospital Administration is excited to announce that they will be opening a public retail pharmacy in early Fall 2022.

The new pharmacy will be located in the former Pocahontas Pharmacy building on Duncan Road and will be called PMH Pharmacy.

Renovation of the space is already underway, and the staff is eager to unveil the new pharmacy. PMH Pharmacy will be headed up by Amy Sharp Kelley, PharmD, and will be open to patients, employees and community members.

“I am very excited to have the opportunity to serve our community again in this role,” Kelley said. “I will strive to provide Pocahontas County with local, dependable and friendly pharmacy service.”

PMH Pharmacy will recruit an additional pharmacist as well as technicians this summer.

PMH Administration has just wrapped up a comprehensive countywide Community Health Needs Assessment and one of the top needs identified was more pharmacy options.

“We are so pleased to be able to deliver on this particular community need so quickly,” CEO Andrew Bair said. “We are proud to be able to continue the legacy of Jim Burks’s original pharmacy, in a small part, in utilizing the space he created.”

An official opening date will be announced at a later time. Be sure to watch the @pmhwv Facebook page for future sneak peeks of the space, contests and polls.