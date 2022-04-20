Three unknown girls in the Hannah Family, of Beard, W.Va. The photo is from a collection of glass negatives recovered and digitized by local photographer Doug Chadwick. If you can identify the photograph, please contact Preserving Pocahontas. (Photo Courtesy of Doug Chadwick, ID: PHP003448)

