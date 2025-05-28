Suzanne Stewart

Staff Writer

The Pocahontas County Convention and Visitors Bureau hosts a tourism summit each year where it shares updates on visitors’ trends, marketing strategies and progress made on large county-wide projects.

It is also a time to honor those in the tourism industry who have dedicated their time and careers to promoting the many tourism and hospitality related opportunities guests and locals enjoy here in Nature’s Mountain Playground.

The Tourism Person of the Year is nominated by a member of the community who believes the person has gone above and beyond in their efforts to share the county with as many people as possible.

This year, Ruth Taylor, who has given 50 years of her life to the tourism industry, nominated Tracey Valach, founder and director of Nature’s Mountain Classroom (NMC) – an adventure-based educational program for students from preschool through 12th grade in Pocahontas County.

CVB executive director Chelsea Faulknier read Taylor’s nomination letter about Valach and the program.

“We’ve all heard the saying ‘it takes a village’ and it has truly been Ruth’s pleasure to watch this village come together as we’ve grown our tourism industry in our county,” Faulknier said. “For every village to thrive, it needs a dedicated leader. All ages play a role in this production – from the board of education, students, teachers, bus drivers, WVU extension, U.S. Forest Service, state parks and many more.

“Through this program, county residents are discovering the many activities and supporting businesses that come together to create a complete experience within our destination,” she continued. “County pride, education, workforce development – these have all become a part of our shared language here in Pocahontas County.”

Faulknier continued, sharing that the program has not only exposed students to the county, but has also brought together businesses and families to create a cohesive experience for all ages.

“Her work has touched families across our county, instilling a deep appreciation for the natural beauty around us,” she said. “She builds lasting relationships with everyone she meets and that’s what makes her programs Nature’s Mountain Classroom and Adventure Pocahontas so remarkable.

“Her ability to connect with educators, students, industry partners and parents has created a program that’s both vibrant and endearing,” Faulknier said. “Tracey’s efforts have not only educated, but transformed, how our communities see the tourism industry here in Pocahontas County and its importance to our future.”

Faulknier encouraged everyone to attend a NMC event to see just how impactful the programs are.

“We’re really fortunate to have her and Nature’s Mountain Classroom and Adventure Pocahontas making such a difference in our communities and in our youth here,” she said.

Faulknier also presented the 2025 Hospitality Honor Award, which recognizes an individual for their continued dedication to the tourism industry.

“When you hear the words Cass Scenic Railroad, for most of you probably, one name instantly comes to mind, and that’s Tammy Shoemaker,” Faulknier said. “Tammy has more than twenty-five years of sharing the heart and soul of Pocahontas County with visitors from across the world.”

Shoemaker is an information specialist with the CVB and works at both Cass and Snowshoe Mountain Resort.

“Tammy’s knowledge of our local county history is really nothing short of remarkable,” Faulknier said. “She’s a passionate historian, especially when it comes to the timbering legacy at Cass and the powerful Shay locomotives that are still in operation there today. If you ask her about the engines, the rail lines or the folks who built the place, you’ll quickly understand that you’re in the presence of someone who lives and knows the story of this land.”

Shoemaker has been recognized for her dedication by the West Virginia Hospitality and Tourism Association, West Virginia State Parks and the West Virginia Department of Tourism.

“What sets Tammy apart not only as a colleague, but as a true ambassador for Pocahontas County, is her pride,” Faulknier said. “The pride she has in our heritage, our hospitality, our home. She doesn’t just welcome visitors. She makes them feel like they belong here. That is why she is beloved, not just in our county, but across the state of West Virginia and to our returning guests from across the country.

“Tammy, your work has made a difference, and it really sets the tone for what embodies true mountain culture hospitality,” she continued. “It’s our honor to recognize you and celebrate you for all that you do in your unwavering dedication to our industry.”