Moore faces first-degree murder charge

Jaynell Graham

Editor

Tanner L. Moore, 25, of Marlinton, was taken into custody by the West Virginia State Police Wednesday, July 6, 2022, accused of the murder of Angela Garretson, age 31.

On Sunday, July 3, 2022, Sgt. J. L. Howell, of the West Virginia State Police – Marlinton Detachment, was dispatched to the scene of a DOA. Upon arrival, Howell found a deceased female, lying in a recently mowed field off of Rt. 39 in Marlinton.

Howell asked that the Crime Scene Team from Elkins be dispatched to the location.

The team determined that Garretson had sustained three gunshot wounds.

Wednesday evening at the Marlinton State Police office, Moore was read his Miranda Rights and those rights were explained to him.

Moore confessed to Trooper First Class D. M. Brock, in a recorded statement, that he had shot and murdered the victim, Angela Garretson.

Moore is being held without bond in the Southern Regional Jail on charges of (1) use or presentation of a firearm during the commission of a felony; and (2) first degree murder.