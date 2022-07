Angela Darie Garretson, 31, of Hillsboro, passed away Sunday, July 3, 2022.

A memorial service for Angela will be held Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Lantz Funeral Home in Buckeye.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

The body will be cremated.

Online condolences may be made at Lantzfuneralhome.com