Jean Elenora Taylor Wimer, 86, of Harrisonburg, Virginia, peacefully passed away Tuesday, March 29, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center surrounded by her family.

Those wishing to do so may sign the register book from noon until 7 p.m. Friday, April 8, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road in Harrisonburg.

The family will not be present and the casket will remain closed.

A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the McMullen Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Lester Kennedy and Guy Hudson officiating.

Burial will follow at Rest Haven Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to thank the caregivers for their kindness and warm-hearted care given to Jean at Sentara RMH.

Memorial contributions may be made to Melrose Church of Brethren, 20 Trinity Church Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802.

