Naomi Friel Newman, 92, of Marlinton, passed away Friday, April 1, 2022, at her home.

Born December 12, 1929, at Woodrow, she was a daughter of the late Morris and Flossie Galford Friel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Jack Daniels, and her second husband, David W. Newman; brothers, Hobert, Sherman, Norman, Ira, Harold, Osborn and Herbert.

Naomi was a bookkeeper, and accountant for Burns Motor Freight and the NRAO.

She is survived by a sister-in-law, Linda Friel; and numerous great nieces and nephews.

Graveside service will be held 1 p.m. Monday April 4, 2022 at Mountain View Cemetery with Pastor Jeannie Nelson officiating.

There will be no visitation.

