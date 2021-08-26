\r\n\r\nFor Sale\r\n\r\nHAY FOR\u2008SALE - First cutting square bales. Barn kept. $3\/bale. 304-653-4455. \t8\/26\/1p\r\n\r\n\r\nWanted\r\n\r\nWANTED\/BUY - Wild, native, five years and older green ginseng with dirt on. Golden Seal roots, dried tops, clean Black Cohosh, and other medicinals and botanicals and deer antlers. Buying every Tuesday 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., September - November, at Pocahontas IGA parking lot. 304-257-4491. Dove\u2019s Fur.\r\n\t8\/26\/tfnc\r\n\r\nWANTED\u2008- Side by Side. Call Susan. 304-653-4746. \t8\/19\/2p\r\n\r\n\r\nHelp Wanted\r\n\r\nHELP\u2008WANTED - Watoga State Park is taking applications for Seasonal Housekeepers, Park Attendants, Campground Attendants and Office Clerk. Starting wage $10\/hour. Applicants may apply at the park office. Park Office contact number is 304-799-4087. 8\/19\/2c\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nFor Rent\r\nAPARTMENT FOR\u2008RENT - On river next to Red Oak Realty. Two bedroom, one bath. $295\/month. Available October 1. Call 904-234-8585 or tgrove1028@yahoo.com\r\nSecurity deposit of $295 is required.\r\n\t8\/19\/2tfnp\r\n\r\n\r\nPositions Available\r\n\r\nPOSITION\u2008AVAILABLE - Pocahontas County Public Service District is seeking to hire a vacuum truck driver. Applicants must have or be able to obtain CDL with any needed endorsements. Daily trips from Snowshoe to Clarksburg. Good pay with state benefits. Applications available by calling Heidi at 304-572-6197 or email hhick son@pcpsd.org \t8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITION AVAILABLE - Pocahontas County Health Department has a position available for a 1,000 hour\/temporary nurse. Please send r\u00e9sum\u00e9 to Pocahontas County Health Department, 900 10th Avenue, Marlinton, WV 24954.\r\n\t8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\nPOSITIONS AVAILABLE - Lead Supervisor and part-time front desk personnel at Soaring Eagle Lodge on Snowshoe Mountain. Call 304-456-4221, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. \t8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\nLIBRARY POSITIONS - Pocahontas County Libraries and Visitors Information Centers is hiring for a full-time branch librarian at the Hillsboro Public Library, Assistant Librarians at the Green Bank Public Library and McClintic (Marlinton) Public Library and a countywide AmeriCorps member. Contact Cree Lahti at 304-799-6000 or email director@pocahontaslibrary.org for more information. The review of applications began August 23 and will continue until the positions are filled. A r\u00e9sum\u00e9, cover letter and references are required. \t\t\t8\/26\/1c\r\n\r\nPosition Available - The Town of Marlinton is seeking a full-time certified Police Officer. Job duties include but are not limited to: Enforcing the law and all Ordinances within the town limits, code enforcement, patrolling, respond to calls, public assistance, serve warrants and other related activities, as needed. See full details in Legal Ad above right. Applications\/r\u00e9sum\u00e9s must be received by 4 p.m., Wednesday, September 15, 2021. The Town of Marlinton is an Equal Opportunity Employer. \t8\/19\/4c\r\n\r\nServices\r\n\r\nSERVICES\u2008- The Outhouse, LLC. Septic pumping, portable toilets and sinks available. 304-456-5466.\t8\/5\/fwmp\r\n\r\nSERVICE\u2008- Ron\u2019s Tree Service, LLC. Complete tree care and removal. Free estimates. 304-799-2476. \t5\/19\/tfnc\r\n\r\nNOTICE - Looking for a Correctional Officer job? Testing will be of\u00ad\u00ad\u00ad\u00ad\u00adfered at the Denmar Correctional Center, Hillsboro, WV, on a daily basis. Interested parties should contact Human Resources at the facility at 304-653-4201 to schedule an appointment. 2\/25\/tfn\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\nNotice\r\n\r\nNOTICE - Enjoy the Highland County Fair, September 1-4. Visit highlandcountyfairva.com for details or follow us on Facebook.\r\n\t8\/26\/2c\r\n\r\n \r\nYard Sales\r\n\r\nHUGE\u2008YARD\u2008SALE - 2475 Stamping Creek, Hillsboro. Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to ?. Lots of different items. \t8\/26\/1c \t\r\n\r\nYARD SALE - Saturday and Sunday, August 28 and 29, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 2286 Woodrow Road, just above Cochran Cemetery. Also taking orders for used lumber and wood. \t8\/26\/1c\r\n\r\nYARD SALE - Saturday, August 28, 9 a.m. to ?, at 4439 Anthony Creek Road, 4.5 miles South on Rt. 92 from Rt. 39. Antiques, collectibles, kitchen items and furniture.\t8\/26\/1c\r\n\r\nCOMMUNITY YARD SALE - Baker\u2019s rack, flip chair, lawn and garden tools, old quilts, large bird cage, miscellaneous items. Friday and Saturday, Augsut 27 and 28, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.\t8\/26\/1p\r\n\r\nYARD\u2008SALE - Must sell everything. Furniture, tools, equipment, collection of 20 years (all offers considered). Some old items, old upright piano, china cabinet, safe, corner shelf, rocker, dresser. Exerciser and Oreck vacuum. Come check out whole house to find what you are looking for. 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan, $25,000 (equipped for handicap with inside lift with electric chair, 34,900 miles and 20 foot ramp for access to house. Sale starts Friday, August 27, a.m. hours and runs DAILY until everything is sold. Located at 3332 Spruce Flat Road, Buckeye. Take 219 North from Mill Point, turn left at County Road 18\/Spruce Flat, take road up three switchbacks, house is on right around curve, green roof. Directions from Marlinton: Rt. 219, pass the hospital, school, State Police station and turn right on Spruce Flat Road before you get to gas station in Buckeye, bear left at church. 304-956-5536.\r\n\t8\/26\/1p\r\n