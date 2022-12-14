Thursday, December 18, 1947

Hunter Hively, of the United States Navy, son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hively, of Dunmore, is home with an honorable discharge. Hunter has been in the service 15 months, serving in foreign service 13 months in the Philippines, Guadalcanal and China.

Emery “Dupey” Anderson, Jr., an outstanding football player at Davis and Elkins college, is here to spend the holidays with his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Emery E. Anderson.

There will be a Christmas program at Rising Mt. Zion Baptist church Tuesday night at 8 o’clock.

Will Boggs was delightfully surprised Friday night by a surprise birthday party given in his honor at the home of Mr. and Mrs. Homer Stewart.

The young people of Brownsburg will present a Christmas Pageant called “The Bells of Bethlehem,” Wednesday night at 8 p.m.

FIELD NOTES

Dear Cal;

Step my paper up for amount of this check. I always like to hear from old Pocahontas, and read the bear hunting stories. I, brother Blake, nephew Gaylon, and brother-in-law Culbertson each got a deer this fall.

Brother Mathews and I saw two Rocky Mountain goats on U. S. Route 50 on the Arkansas River above Canyon River. There are several big horn sheep here, but I have not seen one yet.

We have had a very fine fall, with very little snow.

Come out and have a venison dinner with us.

Marvin Sheets

Pueblo, Colorado

NOT AWOL

Millpoint – Fred Hefner has got his pied face hunting dog, GI Joe, back after a week gone from home. Tuesday night the family was aroused by the calls of some varmint around the mountain. It sounded not unlike a chicken rooster. Old GI Joe picked up his ears, and whined to go, as became the good old wildcat dog he is. Disappearing like an arrow shot into the night, he went out of hearing as he topped the mountain. The next thing Fred heard of his dog, GI Joe had turned up at the home of Ad McNeill on Drinnen Ridge, fifteen miles from home. He appeared the worse for wear, with a split ear where some varmint had raked him.

WEDDINGS

Married at the residence of the officiating minister, Rev. J. W. Holliday, in Marlinton, on November 26, 1947, Donald E. Galford and Miss Eva Wilfong, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Seebert Wilfong. The groom is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Galford. He is a veteran of the late war, with over three years to his credit.

Before a mantle banked with ivy, ferns and white chrysanthemums, on which lighted candelabra burned, Miss Zoe Waugh, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lonnie Waugh, of Minnehaha Springs, became the bride of Morris Y. Alderman, son of Mr. Clarence White, also of Minnehaha Springs…

BIRTHS

Born to State Trooper and Mrs. Mike Murphy, a son, named Phillip Andrew.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Forrest McLaughlin, of Minnehaha Springs, a son, named William Warren.

Born to Mr. and Mrs. Albert Bussard, of Richwood, a daughter, named Sandra Lee. The mother is the former Thelma Carr, of Marlinton.

DEATHS

On Sunday, December 14, 1947, at two o’clock, the funeral of Sergeant Cecil G. VanReenen was conducted with military honors at the Edray Methodist Church by Rev. R.H. Skaggs.

As a tribute of respect to the young man whose life was sacrificed for the cause of freedom on the battlefields of Belgium in the Second World War, it is estimated that the largest crowd ever seen at that church, numbering around two thousand, was in attendance.

The young soldier was a son of Gilbert VanReenen, of Edray, and a great-grandson of Cornelius VanReenen, immigrant form Utrech, Holland… The body was laid to rest in Mountain View Cemetery.

The body of Staff Sergeant Burley H. Hively arrived at Marlinton Saturday, December 13, 1947. The funeral will be held at Baxter Church in Dunmore Thursday, December 18, at 2 o’clock. Interment will be in Mountain View Cemetery with military honors.

The young man was a son of Mr. and Mrs. John A. Hively. He was killed in Belgium.

Durbin – The body of young soldier William Donald Watts, killed in Belgium, has arrived at the home of his parents, Mr. and Mrs. C. P. Watts, of Durbin. On Sunday afternoon at 2 o’clock, the funeral service will be held at the Durbin Methodist Church with full military honors.

Julian H. Kincaid, aged 70, of Beard, died Wednesday, December 10, 1947. His body was taken to St. Albans for interment. He was a prominent citizen.

Ross Hefner, aged 68, died at the home of Gilbert Sharp at Minnehaha on Sunday, December 14, 1947, after a short illness. On Monday, his body was laid to rest in the May Chapel Cemetery. The deceased was a prominent citizen of Anthony district of Greenbrier County. He had come to the Sharp home on a visit when taken ill.

Hilday Sprouse was born June 2, 1887, at Craigsville, Virginia, and passed away on Monday, November 24, 1947, at his home near Frost. He had been a resident of this State for the past 40 years. He was united in marriage to Miss Ressie Gragg, and to this union were born six sons and four daughters, of whom nine are living: Oliver, Quentin, Elvin, Hunter, Holland, Mrs. Ford Bash, Mrs. Delbert Mace and Shirley and Martha.

The community was deeply grieved by the passing of Mrs. Viola Henderson Brown last Monday morning at the sanitarium in Maryland. She had been ill for some time. Her body was laid to rest Saturday afternoon in Pleasant Green cemetery at Seebert.