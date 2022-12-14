Jennifer Cameron Rulkowski, 51, of Seattle, Washington, peacefully passed away at home Sunday, November 20, 2022, from late-stage melanoma.

Jennifer was born in Marlinton July 31, 1971. She graduated from Santa Cruz High School in California, Bryn Mawr College in Pennsylvania and Seattle University in Washington, where she earned a law degree.

She was employed from 2005 until the time of her passing by the Washington State Attorney General’s office as a utility specialist and served with distinction.

She married Jacek Rulkowski in 1996 and bore two sons, Alex and Christopher.

In addition to her husband and sons, she is survived by her parents, Marjory Cam-eron, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, and Laurie Camerson, of Hillsboro.

Jennifer will be sadly missed.